'Too small for the monstrosity': Anti-nuclear campaigners to take Sizewell C opposition to public meeting

Anti-nuclear campaigners are to voice their "real concern" over the planned building of new nuclear power stations - including at Sizewell C - during a public meeting.

EDF Energy has said that building new nuclear reactors across the country, including in Suffolk, is crucial to meeting the country's future ends - with Sizewell B station director Paul Morton recently saying: "The lights won't stay on without it."

But that has caused controversy in Suffolk for years, with opponents questioning its environmental benefits while raising fears that building a massive new nuclear power station could have on the area of outstanding natural beauty at Sizewell.

The Nuclear Free Local Authorities (NFLA) English Forum is now holding a public meeting at the Firstsite Gallery in Colchester on Saturday, October 26 in association with groups such as Together Against Sizewell C (TASC).

NFLA steering committee chairman David Blackburn said it would allow "councillors and the concerned public to understand the real concerns in building new nuclear reactors".

Pete Wilkinson, of Together Against Sizewell C, called the planned Suffolk location "an eroding coastal site, bequeathing future generations an inequitable and intolerable radioactive waste legacy".

He also said it was "a site too small for the monstrosity it is required to contain, hemmed in by precious areas of outstanding natural beauty in a remote, inaccessible and tranquil area".

He added that Sizewell C would be "an unnecessary behemoth" that "electricity bill payers are being asked to subsidise".

EDF Energy was approached for comment.