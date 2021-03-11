Number of volunteer litter pickers on the rise

Published: 3:43 PM March 11, 2021

Bradley Smith said there are nearly 200 volunteer litter pickers in Sudbury and Great Cornard. - Credit: Sudbury Community Warden

Nearly 200 people are now giving up their free time to clean up a Suffolk town and improve the environment.

Sudbury Community Warden supervisor/ manager, Bradley Smith is "extremely happy" with the number of people volunteering to litter pick in and around Sudbury and Great Cornard.

Mr Smith, who has worked with the Community Wardens for 13 years, said: “It is fantastic, my whole teams aim is to keep the environment tidy and clean and we want to work with all ages to help keep the town the lovely place that it is.

“During lockdown we actually registered 170 volunteers across Sudbury and Cornard, most of which were families.

“We are getting at least five more people a week registering for the scheme.

“At this present time, we have 194 volunteers across Sudbury and Cornard and they collect between 50-100 bags of rubbish a week.

"It is really good to have them all on board."

Bradley Smith, Supervisor/Manager of the Community Wardens Team in Sudbury has been chosen as one of our 'Community Heroes'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Mr Smith, has also called for more fixed penalty notices issued to help crack down on the litter problem.

He added: “More fixed penalties could be issued for littering; it is something that isn’t done as much because it is a hard process.

“But also, I think it is about education. We do a lot of work on that, but this year and last year we have been hit with the pandemic.

“In May last year we started involving local nurseries with litter picking and we take six children out with their teachers once every two weeks and do a group litter pick with them.

“It is everyone's problem and people are realising it is everyone’s problem.”

Thelma Clark from Sudbury, who has been litter picking for six years now, said that it is rewarding to see the mess cleared up.

She said: "I do the litter picking of my own back, but I am in regular contact with Bradley Smith.

"I always let Bradley know where we have left bags for collection, and when we need more bags I communicate with him.

"I hate to see our lovely town in a mess, it makes everything look uncared for.

"I am retired now so I have more time and it gives me good exercise and it makes you feel good because you are making the place look better."