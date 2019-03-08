Partly Cloudy

Police catch 130 drivers travelling over 100mph on Suffolk roads

PUBLISHED: 19:08 14 June 2019

During 2018, 130 people were caught driving over 100mph in Suffolk. Picture: Andrew Parsons

During 2018, 130 people were caught driving over 100mph in Suffolk. Picture: Andrew Parsons

The number of people caught driving over 100mph on Suffolk's roads by police has increased by 30% in 2018, figures show.

In the county, 130 drivers were clocked at over 100mph in 2018 - up 27 on the previous year. The highest speed recorded in Suffolk in both 2017 and 2018 was 131mph, nearly double the national speed limit.

Speed is one of the 'fatal four' driving offences along with drink and drug driving, driving without a seatbelt and driving whilst using a mobile phone.

A spokesman for road safety charity Brake said: "Travelling at such excessive, illegal speeds puts other peoples' lives in extreme danger. At such high speeds the consequences of a crash are likely to be devastating.

"It is extremely important that all drivers recognise that speed limits exist to help save lives.

"Excessive speeding is a menace on our roads and the law should be used to its fullest extent, making clear that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated."

In 2017 motorcyclist Ashley Buxton, from Great Blakenham, was caught riding his Kawasaki motorcycle at 131mph on the A12 near Wickham Market.

The year before, Louie Howlett, from Lakenheath, was caught driving at the highest speed recorded in the past three years.

He was caught at 154mph in April 2016 in a Seat Leon Cupra and was banned from driving for 56 days.

Chief Inspector Chris Hinitt, from Suffolk Constabulary's Serious Collison Investigation Team, said: "We are committed to reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on Suffolk's roads. This is done through enforcement campaigns, education or the use of fixed and mobile cameras.

"We continuously review our pro-active patrols based on collision and incident data which means we can target the most vulnerable locations.

"The faster you are travelling, the less time you will have to react to unforeseen hazards. Speed limits are in place for a reason - to reduce casualties and keep the roads safe for everyone.

"Receiving points on a licence or a ban because of speeding can affect your job, your insurance premium, your mobility for the duration of the ban and potentially employment prospects for the rest of your life."

