No further increase in children going back to school, figures show

PUBLISHED: 16:04 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 29 June 2020

Students returned to face-to-face lessons at Ipswich Academy for the first time in several weeks following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

Students returned to face-to-face lessons at Ipswich Academy for the first time in several weeks following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

There has been no further increase in the number of children who have headed back to school - with nearly 2,000 students now back in some format.

Suffolk County Council cabinet member for education, Mary Evans. Picture: GREGG BROWNSuffolk County Council cabinet member for education, Mary Evans. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk County Council said that last week, all of the county’s 45 secondary schools were offering some form of provision to Year 10 and Year 12 pupils in school, with 25% of pupils in those year groups returning.

That is no change from the week before.

It equates to nearly 2,000 pupils returning to school in some format - although many are running part-time hours or a handful of days, instead of full-time teaching in schools.

Mary Evans, cabinet member for education at the county council, said: “We would urge parents and carers to be patient, as it is not possible for schools and settings to accommodate all pupils due to current social distancing measures.

“Spaces are limited and parents/carers should discuss their child’s place with the school leaders before arriving at the school gates.

“All schools are different and some will be able to offer places to more children than others, depending on the resources available to them.”

Most Read

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Road partially blocked by large oil spill

The B1078 is partially blocked in Hemingstone after an oil spill on the road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Big interview: ‘I was a complete Space Cadet’ - Luke Woolfenden on coming through the Town academy, transfer rumours and Premier League goals

Luke Woolfenden is one of Town's crown jewels Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

