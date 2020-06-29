No further increase in children going back to school, figures show

Students returned to face-to-face lessons at Ipswich Academy for the first time in several weeks following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY Archant

There has been no further increase in the number of children who have headed back to school - with nearly 2,000 students now back in some format.

Suffolk County Council cabinet member for education, Mary Evans. Picture: GREGG BROWN Suffolk County Council cabinet member for education, Mary Evans. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk County Council said that last week, all of the county’s 45 secondary schools were offering some form of provision to Year 10 and Year 12 pupils in school, with 25% of pupils in those year groups returning.

That is no change from the week before.

It equates to nearly 2,000 pupils returning to school in some format - although many are running part-time hours or a handful of days, instead of full-time teaching in schools.

Mary Evans, cabinet member for education at the county council, said: “We would urge parents and carers to be patient, as it is not possible for schools and settings to accommodate all pupils due to current social distancing measures.

“Spaces are limited and parents/carers should discuss their child’s place with the school leaders before arriving at the school gates.

“All schools are different and some will be able to offer places to more children than others, depending on the resources available to them.”