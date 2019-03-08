New support offered to mothers looking to quit smoking in Suffolk

black and white view of a pregnant woman with one hand on her boom and holding a cigarette with other (c) George Doyle

A new initiative in Suffolk is encouraging mums to ‘stub it out’ by offering more support for those wanting to quit smoking this ‘No Smoking Day’.

Quarterly data released by Public Health England shows a rise in the numbers of mothers smoking in north east Essex, compared to the lower numbers in Ipswich and East Suffolk and West Suffolk.

Statistics showed that 15.6% of mothers were known to be smokers at the time of delivery in north east Essex, compared to the 7% in Ipswich and east Suffolk and the 10.2% in West Suffolk.

The national ambition for the percentage of mothers smoking is 6%, but the current national figure is 10.5% and just 33 out of 195 Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) met the target this quarter.

How Suffolk figures are improving

Mums-to-be who plan to have their babies at Ipswich Hospital are now being given extra support to ‘stub it out’ following the launch of a new stop smoking service, which is being highlighted today, on national ‘No Smoking Day’.

The service sees specially-trained midwife Angela Leach, in partnership with OneLife Suffolk, offer support to women, along with any nicotine replacement therapy they may need, during routine appointments. Previously, they would have been referred to an external stop smoking provider for support.

This new service, in partnership with OneLife Suffolk, has been introduced as part of the national “Saving Babies Lives” programme, which aims to cut stillbirths by 20% by 2020 by reducing smoking rates, giving women more information about fetal movements and introducing extra scans and monitoring for those at a high risk.

A similar service is already in place at Colchester Hospital and is being showcased by NHS England.

Julie Newman, Stop Smoking in Pregnancy Lead at OneLife Suffolk, said: “Our team at OneLife Suffolk are trained to deliver a specialist, non-judgemental and supportive service to work with pregnant women and their family and friends to stop smoking. We understand that it is a difficult thing to do, particularly when you are faced with the added pressure of being pregnant, however the door is always open, no matter how many times you may have tried to quit in the past.”

Today, is national ‘No Smoking Day’ which is intended ti help smokers that want to quit.

Abi. who joined OneLife Suffolk in June 2018, wanted to stop smoking in preparation to start a family with her husband.

She said: “I wasn’t convinced I would be able to do it straight away, but to my surprise I had set my quit date within a week and felt ready for the challenge.”

Abi says that since quitting she feels more confident in social situations and copes better with stress. She even finds herself thinking - “what can I give up next?”

Doctor Amanda Jones, Suffolk County Council’s Director of Public Health, added: “Stopping smoking if you are pregnant is of great benefit to both the mother and baby. Public Health Suffolk works with OneLife Suffolk and, through successful working relationships with Suffolk hospitals, has increased the number of women referred from the maternity departments. A smoking cessation midwife has been appointed in Ipswich Maternity services which further supports this work.”

“We are pleased that the proportion of women smoking at the time of delivery is decreasing and we hope to see further improvement.”

North East Essex CCGs were approached for comment.