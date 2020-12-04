E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nurse accused of NHS thefts faces year-long wait for trial

PUBLISHED: 08:00 05 December 2020

Lisa Bastiani will have to wait until December next year for her trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A nurse who has denied stealing drugs and equipment from the NHS will have to wait until December next year for her trial to take place due to the backlog of cases caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (December 4) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 33-year-old Lisa Bastiani, of, Lutus Close, Clare.

She pleaded not guilty to stealing drugs and equipment from the NHS on July 23 last year.

Bastiani’s trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place on Monday December 13 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on February 26.

The court heard that Bastiani’s work included end of life care.

Judge David Goodin apologised for the delay in her trial taking place and blamed the backlog of cases caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that currently the court was only able to have two trials running at one time but this was to be increased in the near future to three.

