Pre school celebrating a fourth successive 'Outstanding' Ofsted ranking

PUBLISHED: 17:31 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 10 January 2020

The staff and children at Little Tea Pots Pre-nursery school celebrating their fourth outstanding Ofsted Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The staff and children at Little Tea Pots Pre-nursery school celebrating their fourth outstanding Ofsted Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk children's nursery is celebrating after winning its fourth successive "outstanding" rating from Ofsted.

Grace and Sophia with one of the leaders at play time Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDGrace and Sophia with one of the leaders at play time Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Little Tea Pots Pre School at Chedburgh, near Bury St Edmunds, received the ranking following an inspection last month.

It had previously received it in 2007, 2011 and 2016.

Manager Jenny Snape said it was recognition of the hard work of her team.

"It's very pleasing but we just do what we do to provide a loving and nurturing environment for the children," she said.

Jacob during play time at the Little Tea Pots Pre-nursery school Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJacob during play time at the Little Tea Pots Pre-nursery school Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It's a team effort and we work together to ensure we give the children the best start we can in preparing them to go to school."

Little Tea Pots was marked "outstanding" for overall effectiveness and in all four inspection categories - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

It found the children highly engaged and motivated learners who were keen to help staff and take responsibility for tasks.

Candy reading a story to April and Isla Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCandy reading a story to April and Isla Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Youngsters with special needs provision and/or disabilities made "superb" progress and developed a substantial range of skills to support future education.

"Staff have an earnest belief in each child's ability to achieve," inspector Kate Oakley said in the report.

"They work incredibly hard to provide children with stimulating, purposeful opportunities to learn.

"Children develop strong, warm relationships with staff and confidently seek them out for assistance and comfort. Their social skills flourish and they form firm friendships."

Sophia during play time at the Little Tea Pots Pre-nursery school Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDSophia during play time at the Little Tea Pots Pre-nursery school Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ms Oakley said staff used "highly effective" partnerships with parents and other professionals to encourage children's development.

Parents reported feeling very supported: "They particularly appreciate the regular updates and opportunities to discuss children's progress, as well as the ability to take library books and resources home," Ms Oakley said.

The report also praised how children developed a strong knowledge of other cultures and were encouraged to celebrate their differences: "They understand that countries may have different languages and show a deep interest in learning key words."

Little Tea Pots opened in 1998 and has 42 pupils. It is a registered charity and is based at the Erskine Centre in Chevington Road.

