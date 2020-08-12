Nursery offered ‘lifeline’ by local farmer after landlord gives notice on former premises
PUBLISHED: 18:42 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:42 12 August 2020
An ‘outstanding’ local nursery has been handed a ‘life-line’ by a local farmer after the company’s landlord gave them notice on a property which they had occupied for nearly 12 years.
Yorley Barn Nursery School has occupied a barn in Upper Road, Little Cornard, for over a decade but has recently been asked to leave the premises.
Despite the landlord promising not to kick them out, the nursery has been desperate to find a new location to continue the business, which employs 12 people.
Fortunately, a local farming family and land owner has agreed to sell the company a plot of land south of the A134 in Assington on a four-year payment plan, subject to planning permission which has now been submitted.
The location of the new barn, which will house three nursery rooms, a series of offices and a kitchen, is described as “perfect” by the company’s director Donna Page.
The company says that outdoor space and nature is a major part of their teaching of children aged 0-5.
