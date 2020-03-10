E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Large knife found dumped near children's school and play area

PUBLISHED: 08:12 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 10 March 2020

The knife was found near to a children's play area and primary school in the Poplar Road area of Great Cornard near Sudbury. Picture: BRADLEY SMITH

A large knife has been found dumped in hedgerow in west Suffolk close to a children's school and play area.

The knife, hidden amongst hedgerow with the handle barely visible, found by nursery children and workers on a regular litter pick in Great Cornard. Picture: BRADLEY SMITHThe knife, hidden amongst hedgerow with the handle barely visible, found by nursery children and workers on a regular litter pick in Great Cornard. Picture: BRADLEY SMITH

Shocked community wardens from Sudbury Town Council found the breadknife in foliage on Poplar Road in Great Cornard during one of their regular litter picking outings on March 4.

Closely situated to a play area for 5 to 11-year-olds as well as Pot Kiln Primary School, wardens were horrified at such a large knife being left in such a public space frequented by youngsters.

Community warden Bradley Smith said unfortunately it was not the first time he had come across dangerous weapons on his litter picks.

He said: 'It's disappointing that we can find something so big so close to children's areas.

Sudbury town wardens. Left to right, Lewis Perry, Bradley Smith and Mel Edwards. Picture: GREGG BROWNSudbury town wardens. Left to right, Lewis Perry, Bradley Smith and Mel Edwards. Picture: GREGG BROWN

'To me, it's disgusting. You sort of expect to find maybe pocket knives or stanley knives but to find a proper kitchen knife of that size, it's ludicrous.

'Last year we found three carving knives stuffed in to hedges and we always publicise it to try and the highlight it within the local community so people are aware.'

The find is considered even more alarming when the team who found the knife were from a local nursery who take care of newborns and children up to five years old.

and Sudbury town warden Bradley Smith works closely with local police when it comes to find dangerous weapons, pictured here with PCSO Debbie Rudd. Picture: GREGG BROWNand Sudbury town warden Bradley Smith works closely with local police when it comes to find dangerous weapons, pictured here with PCSO Debbie Rudd. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six children from the nursery were participating in the litter pick alongside two nursery workers, one of which discovered the knife in the shrubbery.

The knife was removed and has been placed in a secure location in the town hall before it is deposited in the knife amnesty bin at the police station.

It comes just as the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star held their first open house meeting, inviting readers into our newsroom to discuss the biggest issues affecting their communities, the first of which was about combatting knife crime.

The wardens work closely with the police and a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: 'We carry out proactive operations as part of our ongoing commitment to take as many knives and weapons off our streets as possible.

'Knife crime is a national issue and it is important to remember that we all have a role to play in keeping our local communities safe, so if you know someone who may be in possession of a knife, or you see someone carrying a knife, please call police.'

