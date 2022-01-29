News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge emergency response as blaze breaks out at Stowupland tearoom

Angus Williams

Published: 11:10 AM January 29, 2022
Updated: 11:14 AM January 29, 2022
Fourteen fire vehicles have been called to a blaze at Nutshells Tearoom, Gipping Road, Stowupland.

Fourteen fire vehicles have been called to a blaze at Nutshells Tearoom, Gipping Road, Stowupland. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A large number of fire crews have been called to a major fire in Stowupland.

Fourteen fire vehicles, including an aerial ladder platform, have been called to the blaze at Walnut Tree Farm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the Nutshells tearoom in Gipping Road was "well alight".

There are not thought to be any casualties.

Suffolk police officers have been called to the scene to close roads surrounding the blaze.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Stowmarket News
Mid Suffolk News

