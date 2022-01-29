Huge emergency response as blaze breaks out at Stowupland tearoom

Breaking

Fourteen fire vehicles have been called to a blaze at Nutshells Tearoom, Gipping Road, Stowupland. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A large number of fire crews have been called to a major fire in Stowupland.

Fourteen fire vehicles, including an aerial ladder platform, have been called to the blaze at Walnut Tree Farm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the Nutshells tearoom in Gipping Road was "well alight".

There are not thought to be any casualties.

Suffolk police officers have been called to the scene to close roads surrounding the blaze.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

