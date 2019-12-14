E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Disruption to mobile phone signals during 'essential works'

14 December, 2019 - 10:33
People have been warned that mobile phone signals "might come and go" when network operator O2 completes "essential work" in Suffolk.

The firm said it would be carrying out the work in the NR32 postcode area, which covers Lowestoft, to "improve our network".

In a text message to customers, O2 said: "While we do, your signal might come and go."

However it added that it would keep customers informed about the works, which are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 17.

Anyone looking for information about the progress of the works should visit the O2 website.

