E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Veteran oak tree crashes down to the ground - waking neighbours in the early hours

PUBLISHED: 13:22 09 July 2020

The 300-350-year-old oak tree has toppled over Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

The 300-350-year-old oak tree has toppled over Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Archant

A veteran oak tree believed to be up to 350 years old has toppled over in Bury St Edmunds to the dismay of the community - but the council will leave as much as possible in place for habitat.

West Suffolk Council, which owns the site, will leave as much of the tree in situ as possible for habitat Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIWest Suffolk Council, which owns the site, will leave as much of the tree in situ as possible for habitat Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

The oak tree is a key feature of the landscape of Ten Acre Field on the Moreton Hall estate and is loved by locals who enjoy using the recreational space, which is managed by West Suffolk Council.

It fell down overnight, with the sound waking some nearby residents in the early hours.

Tree officers said it was likely to be between 300 and 350 years old and had an historic longitudinal wound that may or may not be related to a lightning strike many years ago.

The tree also had a number of decay fungi associated with it, typical of veteran trees.

The oak tree on Ten Acre Field in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds, pictured last year Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIThe oak tree on Ten Acre Field in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds, pictured last year Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

“It unfortunately finally failed due to weakening of the main stem consistent with its age,” they said. “We will stabilise the tree as far as possible, and clear the footpath, but leave as much of it in situ as possible for habitat.”

On the Moreton Hall Voice Facebook group members expressed their sadness at the loss of the tree, with strong feeling expressed that it should be left for “nature to take it”.

Town Mayor Peter Thompson, who is also a district councillor for Moreton Hall, said: “It’s upsetting for everyone the tree has fallen down, but we will do something with it in a positive way, and either way I would like to plant a new one nearby.”

He said the field was a “great resource” for the community as the location of Bury’s junior Parkrun and football matches, and is also popular with dog walkers.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested minutes after being seen ‘waving a knife around’ in the street

A man was arrested after reports he was seen with a knife in Cavendish Way, Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man bitten and another punched in fight outside Wetherspoon’s pub

Officers were called to a fight near The Playhouse in Colchester last night. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Town show interest in Bristol Rovers striker Clarke-Harris

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored 16 goals for Bristol Rovers last season. Photo: PA

Veteran oak tree crashes down to the ground - waking neighbours in the early hours

The 300-350-year-old oak tree has toppled over Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of arson after four fires at nature reserve

Fire crews tackled four separate grass fires in Friday Wood Green in Colchester on Tuesday, July 7. Picture: RUSSELL STUBBS