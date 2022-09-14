Tributes to 'wonderful, loving' dad killed in A12 crash

A tribute has been paid to a man who died in a crash on the A12 - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family

Tributes have been paid to a "amazing, loving and caring" dad who was killed in a crash on the A12.

The family of Marcin Zabicki have paid tribute to him after he died while driving a motorbike near Marks Tey on Saturday, September 3.

The full tribute from the family reads: "Our hearts are broken after losing a wonderful, loving father, partner, son and an amazing friend.

“He was such an amazing, loving, caring and hard-working person who lost his life in a such a tragic way.

“My heart is filled with sadness, now you’re not here today. But memories of our happy times will never fade away.”

Emergency services were called to the crash on the northbound carriageway at Marks Tey, at about 4.40am.

The 46-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless while unfit through drink, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop at the scene, and drink driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We believe we have identified one vehicle involved: a silver Volkswagen Golf.

"At this stage we believe a second vehicle may have been involved which we are yet to identify, and we continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of it, or the moments leading up to it, to please get in touch."

Inspector Mark Fraser, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We have spoken to a number of people to obtain their accounts of what happened, and I would like to thank them for that.

“I need anyone who was driving in the area at around 4.40am on Saturday morning and slightly before to review their dashcam to see if it captured the incident or indeed the moments leading up to it.

“Please get in touch with any information or footage, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it is.”