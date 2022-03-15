News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Obituaries

Tributes to well-known Anglia TV presenter

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:00 PM March 15, 2022
Bob Wellings was a familiar face on Anglia TV and Nationwide. Here he is pictured at his 80th birthday celebrations

Bob Wellings was a familiar face on Anglia TV and Nationwide. Here he is pictured at his 80th birthday celebrations - Credit: EMMA WELLINGS

Bob Wellings will be a familiar name to many as he was well known for his appearances as a presenter on Anglia TV and the national TV show Nationwide. 

During his time on the regional channel, he conducted interviews for About Anglia, speaking to a wide range of people from farm labourers and pub customers to local celebrities, such as the novelist Angus Wilson and composer Benjamin Britten. 

He also spoke to international stars, including the American-born violinist Yehudi Menuhin before moving to the BBC’s Nationwide current affairs show, which he was involved with from 1971-1980. 

Mr Wellings died on March 1 aged 87 at Beech House care home in Halesworth. 

A photo of Bob with his family

A photo of Bob with his family - Credit: EMMA WELLINGS

He was born in Jerusalem to an oil geologist father, while his mother was from Texas and the family moved to Amersham in Buckinghamshire. 

A teacher by trade, he came by the Anglia TV job by chance when he met a senior staff member at the channel on a train, who suggested that he attend an audition. 

He was also involved with the Cambridge Footlights amateur dramatic society and worked at BBC Southampton in between his time at Anglia TV and Nationwide, which combined regional news, political analysis and discussion of consumer affairs. 

Bob Wellings (right) at his 80th birthday celebration with fellow TV presenter Michael Barratt

Bob Wellings (right) at his 80th birthday celebration with fellow TV presenter Michael Barratt - Credit: DAVID LOMAX

Most Read

  1. 1 Family-run hotel and golf course up for sale as owners look to retire
  2. 2 1,100 litres of heating oil stolen from home in east Suffolk village
  3. 3 'Loving' mum-of-four died in crash while riding a malfunctioning bike
  1. 4 East Suffolk gastropub scoops another accolade for its Sunday lunches
  2. 5 Nurse starts ear-clearing business to help patients
  3. 6 What opposition bosses have said about Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town
  4. 7 New three-storey wine shop opens in Suffolk's 'foodiest' town
  5. 8 Man in hospital after car collides with two lorries on A14 at Felixstowe
  6. 9 Woodbridge allotment holders' anger at being council eviction notice
  7. 10 HSBC branches in three Suffolk towns set to close

Mr Wellings met his ex-wife Penny Tennyson, a secretary from Walberswick, through her step-father Michael Jeans, who worked for Anglia TV and the couple married in 1963. 

They have three children - Emma, Matthew and Sophie. 

He died at home after being discharged from hospital following a fall which fractured his hip. 

Outside of work, he enjoyed the outdoors and visiting places in East Anglia or the east of England, including Southend, Clacton, Aldeburgh and the Norfolk Broads. 

Ms Tennyson, 82, said: “The person you saw on screen was very much who Bob was in real life.  

"People from all walks of life immediately felt at ease with him.  He was a bright and sensitive man, and totally at home with interviewing anyone and everyone, except perhaps pop stars as he really didn’t know much about modern music.  

"He made us laugh in 1979 when he was asked to co-host The British Rock & Pop Awards.  Fortunately, the only song he knew – Baker Street by Gerry Rafferty – did win an award that year.

"Bob didn’t really have many outside hobbies. He just enjoyed meeting and talking with people – I think that was his favourite hobby.  

"We would regularly have people round for dinner parties, where he would hold court and regale everyone with his funny stories and tall tales, which were made funnier by Bob anticipating his punch line and starting to roar with laughter before he even got to it.”

BBC
Suffolk
A12 Suffolk News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The former site of the now-demolished Worlingham Primary School where the Worlingham Community Facility is to be built.

East Suffolk Council

Go-ahead for new village homes and community centre

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Hospital will also receive government cash 

Coronavirus

Nearly 150 people being treated for Covid in counties' hospitals

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Clements Primary Academy in Haverhill

Education News

Suffolk headteacher says lack of school readiness 'isn't a Covid issue'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town's Dominic Thompson, right, and Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley were separated after a clash

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth | Match reaction

'Well out of order' - Cowley reveals McKenna apology after Thompson clash

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon