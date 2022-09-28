Further tributes to a 'tenacious and brave' footballer following his death

Tributes have been paid to an 18-year-old who died in a crash near Colchester - Credit: Colchester United Football Club

More tributes have been paid to an 18-year-old man who died following a serious crash in north Essex.

The teenager, who has been named locally as Chayse West, died in hospital after a crash on the B1027 near Keelers Lane, in Elmstead, outside Colchester.

Colchester United Football in Community CEO Corin Haines has paid tribute to Mr West and his time with CUFITC as a player.

Mr Haines described the 18-year-old as a "unique" footballer who oozed character.

He said: "Chayse was a member of our programmes from a very young age and was selected to play in our Boys' Development Centre from U7’s.

"Chayse's first ever game for the Development Centre was away at Norwich aged seven, and he went on to play within our programmes for many years.

"He was a unique player to work with, oozing character and enthusiasm whilst being extremely tenacious and brave.

"I really enjoyed my time working with him, he was an absolute pleasure to coach and know.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and those that had pleasure of knowing Chayse, this is a huge loss.

"We will always remember you Chayse."

It comes after local football clubs, including his former club Alresford Colne Rangers Football Club paid tribute to Mr West last week.

On Monday, September 19, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

He has since been released under investigation, a spokesman for Essex Police confirmed.