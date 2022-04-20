Mum of late diagnosis cancer victim takes on daughter's 'final wish'

Ramesh Waltho-Brar, the mother of Dhneep Kaur Bains, who was diagnosed with cancer late and tragically passed away in July 2020, aged just 26, has launched a campaign to help people get diagnosed quicker.

Dhneep, from Colchester, had complained of symptoms from as early as November 2017, but was mis-diagnosed with a variety of issues such as sciatica, urine and kidney infections.

After being seen by several different doctors she was eventually diagnosed with stage 4 Ewing Sarcoma bone cancer of the pelvis and secondary lung cancer in April 2018.

Dhneep Bains 'Neepy' as a baby with mother Ramesh. - Credit: Ramesh Waltho-Brar

Mrs Waltho-Brar said “By the time she was diagnosed her cancer had spread already to her lungs, she was ignored for too long.

“They were hoping that the first round of chemo would take away the mass that she had around her lungs and chest, but unfortunately it didn’t."

“She had to have another round of chemotherapy and radiotherapy again, and what she said to me after that was ‘mum this cannot happen to anyone else'" Mrs Waltho-Brar said.

Now, Mrs Waltho-Brar is campaigning to raise funds for people who find themselves in the same situation as her daughter, to try and get people diagnosed quicker.

“Her final wish was for me to do something; we were going to do it together but unfortunately, she passed away.

“So I’ve decided to do it myself, wanting to help others facing a similar diagnosis and make a difference for future patients and their families, making it possible for them to obtain a private MRI to hopefully achieve an early diagnosis to allow treatment to start at the earliest opportunity.

“All I want to do is help people like her. I’m not just focusing on her age group, I want to help all age groups as they are all just as important, but I do think the younger generation are extremely important.

“I’ve heard so many stories from other parents and this is why I’m doing it.

“What I want to do is make sure people can come to me if I get the funding and help them get a private consultation, pay for it for them, if they need to have x-rays done, they can get them done, so they can be told what they’re suffering from.

“Then if they want to go back to the NHS with all that information and get their treatment started, they can.

“It will help people to get diagnosed earlier and if it is cancer then were saving people from late diagnosis."

Mrs Waltho-Brar has set up a fundraising page which can be found here, but hopes that one day she could start a charity in memory of her daughter to "continue helping people for years."