James' godmother's half marathon in memory of 'smiley boy'

The godmother of a six-year-old boy who suffered severe brain damage at birth is to take part in a half-marathon to mark the first anniversary since he died and fundraise for a hospice that is close to her heart.

Gillian McGill will run the Ipswich Half Marathon to raise funds for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) which helped care for her nephew.

James Eagling suffered severe brain damage at birth that put him in a life-limited condition and made it impossible for him to be able to communicate or move.

During his short life, James had been in and out of hospitals in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

At the age of one, he had a massive epileptic seizure, which caused further brain damage.

Becca Eagling, James’ mum, said: “James had a smile that could light up the room. It was a cheeky smile.

“He had such thick hair and such like eyelashes. That was probably the first thing that people would always comment on when they saw him.

“He couldn’t tell us what he liked, but he seemed to really settle when music was playing, particularly acoustic soothing music. He also really liked the smell of coffee.”

James’ godmother, Ms McGill, described him as a “smiley little boy”.

She said: “There wasn't a lot of obvious interaction with him, but you could tell what he was thinking by looking at his face. His eyes were very communicative.

“James was very keen on lots of bright colours and lights. He also liked fireworks and was a big fan of dinosaurs.”

His parents, Becca and Steve, as well as his two little sisters, Sophie and Chloe, have been supported by EACH since the boy was born.

Ms Eagling said: “Our family was offered counselling because of the ordeal that we've gone through and the shock of how a healthy baby can turn into somebody with such profound medical needs in such a short space of time.

“Then we started integrating more within the hospice. At first, the word hospice scared me because to me it just sounded like somewhere that somebody goes to die, but very quickly we found out that it was a very welcoming place.”

At EACH, the family found a friendship group with parents who were also going through similar struggles.

Ms Eagling from Norwich said: “People can empathise with you about the situation that you're in, but unless you're going through something similar, they can’t understand how you feel.”

The charity continued looking after the family even after James passed away on September 1, last year, just after his sixth birthday.

Gillian McGill, James' godmother, will take part in Ipswich Half Marathon - Credit: Own archives

Ms McGill, who previously took part in the London Marathon in 2018 to raise money for EACH, said: “The anniversary of James’ death, his birthday, which was only last month, and the Ipswich Half Marathon seemed like a good timing to raise more funds for the charity.”



