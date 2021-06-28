'True country boy' who loved life on the land dies aged 79

Published: 4:00 PM June 28, 2021

Ron Ruffles, who has died at the age of 79 - Credit: Supplied by family

A family has paid tribute to a Suffolk farm labourer described as a "true country boy".

Debenham man Ronald Ruffles, known as Ron, died at home aged 79 following a long battle with cancer.

Ron was born in the village of Aspall on February 20, 1942 and was the only child of John and Mary Ruffles.

He was keen footballer in his youth and, as a teenager, had trials with Arsenal - the club he supported throughout his life.

Ron worked mostly on the land during his life, driving tractors and combine harvesters as a farm labourer, as well as working with cattle.

Ron with wife Shirley Ruffles - Credit: supplied by family

He married Shirley on June 23, 1990, and the pair would spend 14 happy years together before Shirley's sudden death from deep vein thrombosis.

Shirley introduced Ron to the joy of holidaying abroad and the couple enjoyed visiting places such as Turkey, Tenerife, Egypt, Ibiza, Greece, Majorca and Cyprus.

Ron was a fan of country music and the couple enjoyed a very social life during their marriage.

He was also known as 'Grandad Tractor' to grandchildren Patricia and Robbert, and played a very active role in their lives.

Ron's funeral is to be held at Ipswich Crematorium on Friday, July 9, at 4.15pm.

Floral tributes can be sent to Chapel of Rest, Ipswich, while any donations can be made payable to Cancer Research.