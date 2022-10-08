Family's tribute to 'truly amazing' son, 18, who died after crash

The family of Chayse West has paid tribute to their "truly amazing" son after he died in a crash - Credit: Essex Police

The family of a "truly amazing" and "irreplaceable" young man have paid tribute to their son and brother following his death last month.

Chayse West died in hospital following a crash on the B1027 near Keelers Lane, in Elmstead, outside Colchester on Sunday, September 18.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition where he died on September 20.

In a tribute released by Essex Police, Chayse's parents said they found it hard to put into words their loss but wanted to explain "how truly amazing Chayse is".

They said: "Chayse loved his brothers, idolised his mum and dad and would do anything for the rest of his family".

Caiden, Chayse's younger brother, said: "Chayse was the best big brother anyone could ever ask for.

"He always made sure I had what I needed and I'll be forever grateful for that.

"He was an extremely funny and kind man who was loved by everyone."

His parents added they are "so proud of the man that he has become" and how he was "the most beautiful cheek boned and eye lashed boy ever".

He was the "life and soul of the party" who was passionate about "making everyone around him feel like they meant the world".

Chayse's family said: "no one could ever replace him" and "we are truly blessed to have loved you and be loved by you".

An inquest opened into Chayse's death on October 6 where area coroner Sonia Hayes said the teenager had died as a result of a severe head injury.

A 37-year-old man from St Osyth was arrested on Monday, September 19 on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to report a collision.

The man has since been released under investigation.

A vehicle was also recovered by Essex Police officers.

Sergeant Alex Black, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We continue our enquiries and are working hard to establish the circumstances around the incident.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with it, but I still need anyone who saw anything or has any footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident should contact Essex Police, quoting incident 226 of September 18.



