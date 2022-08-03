Festival commemorating Essex biker's life back for second time

A family festival created in honour of a biker who 'left a big hole in the lives and hearts of his friends' will run for its second year this weekend. - Credit: The Dowding Family

A family festival created in honour of a biker who "left a big hole in the lives and hearts of his friends" will run for its second year this weekend.

DAVEFEST was created by Dave Dowding's three sons, Terry, Jonnie and Dave to celebrate their father's life.

The Dowding family said: "DAVEFEST originally began as a delayed opportunity to celebrate the life of Dave 'Davey' Dowding, our beloved husband, dad, grandad and friend.

"Like many others, we felt aggrieved by having been robbed of the opportunity to give Dave a fitting send-off amidst a world of Covid-19 restrictions."

The family fun day first ran at The Crown in Wormingford, Essex in 2021.

It attracted hundreds of bikers and families, raising close to £5,000 for the Roy Castle Lung Foundation.

Dave "left a big hole in the lives and hearts of his friends and the biker community" when he passed away in August 2020 - weeks shy of his 60th birthday.

They added: "He is sorely missed by us all for his cheeky personality and fierce loyalty to those he considered friends and family."

Paul Baker and Sarah Tighe took the lease on The Crown in August 2019, welcoming Dave and his wife Toni as some of their first customers.

Paul said: "Dave was the sort of person that would give you his very last pound. An absolute salt of the earth man and one that Sarah and I miss daily, but remember fondly."

The Dowding family added: "Something we learned from Dave was that mental health is a fragile thing and without people around you, it can be difficult to cope alone.

"Dave was lucky enough to find the support of the Black Dog Riders and other members of the biker community."

Last year's event attracted hundreds of bikers and families and raised close to £5,000 for the Roy Castle Lung Foundation. - Credit: The Dowding Family

Set to become an annual event, the next DAVEFEST will be taking place on Saturday, August 6 at The Crown, Wormingford.

The festival starts with a ride out from TTT Motorcycle Village in Sudbury, progressing to The Crown where there will be a bike show, live music playing, a raffle, and food and drink.

The Dowding family said: "We would like to thank everyone involved with the organisation of DAVEFEST especially the landowners, Ian Tufnell from Wormingford Hall and Robert Strathern for the use, of their land as car parks for this year's festival."