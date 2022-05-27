News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inquest opens into man's death following A143 crash

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:58 AM May 27, 2022
Phil Clarke was found in a field close to the A143 at Wickhambrook

Phil Clarke was found in a field close to the A143 at Wickhambrook - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

An inquest has opened into the death of a 31-year-old man who died following a crash on a major west Suffolk road. 

Police found Phil Clarke in a field after his car crashed off the road, Suffolk Coroner's Court heard. 

Officers were attending another incident when they noticed a vehicle in a field close to the A143 between Wickhambrook and Depden at 10.30pm on December 18. 

Upon investigating, they discovered Mr Clarke, from Haverhill, in the mud and attempted to resuscitate him. 

His death was confirmed later the same day and his identity was confirmed by Mr Clarke’s partner. 

The inquest, opened at Suffolk Coroners Court on Friday, was adjourned until July 6. 

Suffolk
West Suffolk News
A14 Suffolk News

