News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Obituaries

Appeal to help solve 'kind, loving' Suffolk man's asbestos death

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:00 PM April 30, 2022
Bury St Edmunds man David Williams died from asbestos cancer 

Bury St Edmunds man David Williams died from asbestos cancer - Credit: IRWIN MITCHELL

Former workers at a Suffolk iron plant are being called upon to help shed light on how a man developed asbestos cancer and died following a rapid decline in his health. 

Colleagues of Bury St Edmunds man David Williams at Suffolk Iron Foundry in Stowmarket may be able to help solve the mystery of a possible work scenario that lead to the cancer, known as mesothelioma, that killed the former accountant in February. 

His widow Beverley believes he was exposed to harmful asbestos, which causes the lung disease, while working at the foundry during the 1960s, but more information is needed to establish how and where he would have come into contact with the material. 

She is hoping other employees will be able to fill in the blanks. 

Mrs Williams revealed that her husband had been healthy for much of their 44-year marriage, but in December 2020 he developed a cough and was given a course of antibiotics. 

When this failed to clear the problem, a scan and blood tests were arranged and he was admitted to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. 

In March 2021, he underwent a biopsy at Papworth Hospital in Cambridge and was diagnosed with cancer the following month. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'I can leave with my head held high' - Norwood announces his exit
  2. 2 New bar serving gourmet grazing platters opens in Woodbridge 
  3. 3 Person detained as Ferrari crashes in busy Ipswich road
  1. 4 Matchday Recap: Norwood completes scoring in Town rout
  2. 5 Suffolk mum found guilty of neglect after baby daughter died sentenced
  3. 6 Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run returns for golden celebration
  4. 7 Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Ipswich town centre
  5. 8 A day of chances, farewells and an awards chase in Town's final fling
  6. 9 'He had a heart of gold' - victim of fatal crash named
  7. 10 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 Charlton win

Over the next eight months, his health fluctuated, but Mrs Williams said at the end he deteriorated rapidly. 

She said: “It was a really horrible time. He had periods where he was not too bad and we thought ‘this is ok’ and then at the end the decline was rapid and it was awful to see.” 

When he first developed symptoms, he tried to do some decorating, a task the "diligent" former Lloyds employee would normally accomplish, but only did so "half-heartedly" while complaining that he did not feel well. 

“David was the kindest, hardworking, loving husband that you could possibly wish for. A fabulous father and grandfather. He was very diligent. He was very community-minded. He did a lot of work for the charities in our area,” Mrs Williams added. 

She said he was also a churchwarden, parish councillor and represented a village hall committee. 

“It is really difficult to determine how he was exposed. He had never been ill at all throughout our entire married life. He had been as healthy as anybody,” she added. 

Anyone with information that could assist with this case is asked to contact Natalia Rushworth-White on 01223 791893 or by e-mail at natalia.rushworth-white@irwinmitchell.com 

Suffolk
Bury St Edmunds News
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen has been named as the best farm shop/deli in East Anglia

Suffolk Live News

'I feel lost for words' - Suffolk deli crowned best in East Anglia

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Double stabbing at Harland cout in Bury St Edmunds PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder as man killed in stabbing named

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Karl Skoulding, 43, died after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday.

Suffolk Constabulary

Police release picture of man, 43, stabbed to death in Bury St Edmunds

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Jane Palmer, owner of The Oyster Inn Butley

Pub with ‘secret’ cinema and smokehouse is now selling wood-fired pizzas

Charlotte Smith-jarvis

Author Picture Icon