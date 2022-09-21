International industry 'devastated and deeply saddened' by death of Suffolk man

Members of the global maritime industry are 'devastated and deeply saddened' by the passing of a former Suffolk man and East Anglian Daily Times columnist. - Credit: Inga Morton

Members of the global maritime industry are "devastated and deeply saddened" by the death of a former Suffolk man and East Anglian Daily Times columnist.

Richard Morton has died at the age of 50, after battling with illness for many months.

Previously project manager at the Haven Gateway Partnership, Richard was secretary general of the International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA) and continued to make plans for the organisation's future until the end of his life.

IPCSA chairman Hans Rook said: "We are devastated and deeply saddened.

"But, with an indelible memory of a life marked by huge involvement, cordiality and commitment, we have had to say goodbye to Richard Morton, our dearest friend and secretary general of IPCSA. We will miss him immensely."

Born in Suffolk, Richard went to Framlingham College and spent his early career working in European road, sea and air freight operations.

He then joined the private-public sector Haven Gateway Partnership, where as project director he secured and led the Partnership's participation in European Interreg projects.

In 2011, the European Port Community Systems Association (EPCSA) was created with six founding members and Richard was appointed secretary general.

The association grew rapidly and in 2014 was renamed IPCSA, with more than 50 members from all regions of the world.

Richard worked to support international organisations on trade facilitation and digitalisation, including the United Nations, World Customs Organisation, World Trade Organisation, European Commission and IMO, the International Civil Aviation Organisation, International Air Transport Association and The International Air Cargo Association.

For several years, he contributed regular columns to the East Anglian Daily Times' business section on all matters relating to ports, shipping and logistics in the region.

During the pandemic, Richard didn't let anything hold back IPCSA's activities, setting up regular community 'e-coffee' gatherings to offer support throughout this difficult period.

Paco Saucedo, of the Port Authority of Algeciras, said: "We consider ourselves lucky to have met Richard. He was a true team builder and facilitator, always trying to build bridges between very different people."

Andrea Minardi, of Ravenna Port Authority, described Richard's great competence and professionalism, "but first of all, his smile".

He added: "That open way of his really made everyone feel welcomed and important. He has made IPSCA grow into much more than an association - it's a friendship."