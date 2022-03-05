Leiston FC super-fan David remembered with minute's silence at match

Players and spectators observe a minute's silence for David Whitehouse before Leiston FC's match with Hitchin Town - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Players and supporters paid tribute to a stalwart football fan with a minute’s silence on Saturday afternoon.

The tribute to Leiston fan David Whitehouse took place before the Blues’ Southern League Premier Central Division home match with Hitchin Town.

Leiston FC stalwart David Whitehouse was 'ever present' at games - Credit: CRAIG COOPER/LEISTON TOWN FC

And the Victory Road outfit delivered a performance Mr Whitehouse would have been proud of - winning 2-1 against the Hertfordshire side.

The former Aldeburgh postal worker’s family and friends were also present for the game.

David's family gather at Leiston FC before the game. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Mr Whitehouse used to attend games ‘religiously’ and would travel with the team’s players on the coach for away games, while he used to enjoy chatting with fellow Leiston supporters and opposition fans.

He died on 24 February, aged 71, and leaves daughter Vincia, wife Jackie and son Jason.

“What the club has done is absolutely brilliant. We are really grateful for the minute’s silence. The club meant so much to him and it shows how much he meant to them really,” Vincia said.