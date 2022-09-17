Queen's racing adviser recalls last meeting and strategising 'for hours'

Queen Elizabeth II with her racing manager John Warren, who has spoken out about their last meeting together - Credit: PA

The Queen's racing adviser has spoken about their last meeting saying the former monarch was in "tremendous form".

John Warren, Queen Elizabeth II's trusted bloodstock and racing adviser based at Newmarket, spent the weekend before the Queen died in Scotland discussing her horses.

“We sat there for hours over the weekend strategising and making plans going forward,” he told the PA news agency.

John Warren, Queen Elizabeth II's racing manager, with horse Hostess - Credit: PA

“And I think the nicest thing for me is to know that she was surrounded by her family members.

“She was in such a healthy state of mind and in tremendous form.

“It’s very important to know that she was absolutely, wonderfully switched on.”

Her first winner as monarch came at Newmarket, when Choir Boy, trained by Cecil Boyd-Rochfort and ridden by Harry Carr, won the Wilburton Handicap on May 13, 1952.

Mr Warren said the Queen had seen a lot of the King and Queen Consort, who were also in Scotland, and was enjoying having different groups of family staying at Balmoral.

“She really loved having them right there with her and being able to talk about her horses and her love for her horses right to the very end,” he said.

“I left her on Monday afternoon, the prime ministers were coming in on the Tuesday, she had a winner on the Tuesday.

“On the Tuesday evening she was in really good form, delighted she had had a winner, and talked about the prime ministers coming in and out, and I can hardly believe it possible that within less than 48 hours the Queen had died.”

He said: “Shocking as that was, it is wonderful to know that she led a long and full life, and dutiful to the very end.

“Perhaps the racing community contributed to giving her some pleasure along the way.”