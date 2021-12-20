News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family's emotional tribute to 'adoring' mum-of-two killed in A120 collision

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:52 AM December 20, 2021
Updated: 12:29 PM December 20, 2021
Nicola Frost has been named as the woman killed in a collision on the A120 near Harwich earlier this month

Nicola Frost has been named as the woman killed in a collision on the A120 near Harwich earlier this month

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a "devoted wife" and "adoring mum" who was killed in a collision on the A120 near Harwich.

Mum-of-two Nicola Frost died after her Suzuki Ignis collided with a Mercedes Sprinter van near Ramsey at about 6.45am on Saturday, December 11.

The 40-year-old was on her way to work when the accident happened.

In an emotional statement, her family described Nicola as "passionate" about her work and her family.

The statement said: "On the morning of Saturday, December 11, 2021, our darling Nicola was tragically taken from us in a collision on the A120 whilst on her way to work. 

“She was a devoted wife to Michael, and a loving, adoring mum to her beloved Richard and Rhianna. Nicola was always there whenever anyone needed her and was a loyal and supportive friend to many.  

"Nicola was passionate about her work as a healthcare assistant and to those that she lovingly cared for.  

"Home was where Nicola’s heart was and her children were her life. She was extremely proud of her children’s achievements and they continue to be her greatest legacy."

The heartbroken family continued: "She will be greatly missed by all that had the privilege of knowing her. 

"The family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and best wishes but would like their privacy to be respected at this tragic time."

The accident happened between Wix Road and the Ramsey roundabout just outside of Harwich, and the A120 was closed for several hours following the collision. 

A 37-year-old man from Cambridgeshire, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, has been released under investigation.

Any witnesses to the collision is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 308 of December 11.

Essex Police
Harwich News

