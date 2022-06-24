Obituary: beloved former librarian 'Auntie Maxine'

Maxine Apperley, a beloved former librarian who rejoiced in delivering book week to children at Holmwood House school, has died aged 59. - Credit: Sarah Taylor

Maxine Apperley, a beloved former librarian who rejoiced in delivering book week to children at Holmwood House school, has died aged 59.

Maxine was born on July 2, 1962, to Doreen and Malcom Grimshaw, in Leeds.

The eldest of six children, she met her first husband Stephen shortly after her 17th birthday in 1979.

They married in August 1982 and had two daughters, Sarah Jane in 1983 and Emma Louise in 1985.

The next year, the family moved from Leeds to Capel St Mary, Suffolk.

Maxine became well-known in the village and her daughter, Sarah Taylor, said "she couldn't walk from one end of the village to another without stopping to chat with everyone".

Maxine separated from Stephen in 1989 and went on to meet her second husband, Graham John Apperley.

She had her third daughter, Rachael Ann, in 1991 and married Graham in 1993.

In January 2000, she became a nursery assistant for Sunshine Preschool, helping to provide services and holiday clubs to local children.

Then, she transferred to Colchester independent school Holmwood House to care for a child with special needs.

While at the school, she took qualifications to become their school librarian and adopted the role in September 2007.

Sarah said book week had always remained a firm favourite in her mother's calendar.

Maxine arranged authors to feature as guest speakers and ensured the children had read their books before their arrival so they could ask questions.

She also constructed elaborate library displays for which she'd decorate the entire library in accordance with a variety of book characters and themes.

She was known by many of the children and parents at both the preschool and independent school as "Auntie Maxine".

Maxine took early retirement from her role as school librarian in 2021 and spent her time enjoying books, music, art and could always be found outside in her garden tending to her two greenhouses.

She died at Colchester Hospital on Saturday, May 11 and Sarah said she will be remembered as "a fun, caring and creative daughter, mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend".