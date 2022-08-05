News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Respected gentleman': Partidges of Hadleigh announce passing of owner

William Warnes

Published: 6:30 AM August 5, 2022
Keith Young in Partridges store.

Mr Young has been described as a "wonderful gentleman" and a "lovely man" - Credit: Richard Snasdell

A historic Suffolk business has announced the sad passing of its owner. 

In a statement on Facebook, Partridges of Hadleigh said its owner Mr Keith E Young died surrounded by his family on July 26.

The announcement said: "It is with great sadness that M W Partridge & Co Ltd., announces the death of Mr Keith E Young.

"Mr Young passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 26th July 2022.

"He was a quiet, unassuming gentleman, respected by his peers and employees alike.

"He will be sorely missed.  Our sincere condolences to Mr Young’s family at this sad time."

Keith Young from Partridges

Mr Young had been owner of Partridges since 1984 - Credit: Archant

Mr Young had been owner of Partridges, one of Suffolk's oldest high street shops, since 1984. 

Last month, he made the difficult to decision to announce the closure of the establishment - a year prior to its 200th birthday.

The business was opened in Hadleigh in 1823 by Thomas Pritty. 

Tributes have poured in for the much-loved Mr Young on the shops's Facebook page, with a number of users describing him as a "lovely man", "a wonderful gentleman" and always having "a laugh and a smile for everyone".

