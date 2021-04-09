Pay your tributes to Prince Philip

Published: 2:35 PM April 9, 2021

A member of the public leaves flowers outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. - Credit: PA

Suffolk and north Essex residents are being asked to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh - and share their memories of him.

The duke, who has sadly died aged 99, visited the area many times over the years for special occasions and many people would have met him at those events.

Queen Elizabeth II is grieving for her beloved husband Prince Philip who was born on June 10 1921.

Buckingham Palace announced Philip’s death just after midday, issuing a statement that spoke about how the royal family will join with people across the globe “mourning his loss”.

The Palace said in a statement: "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

If you would like to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who visited Suffolk and north Essex, please fill out the google form available below.

