News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Obituaries

Pay your tributes to Prince Philip

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:35 PM April 9, 2021   
A member of the public leaves flowers outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the announcement

A member of the public leaves flowers outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. - Credit: PA

Suffolk and north Essex residents are being asked to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh - and share their memories of him.

The duke, who has sadly died aged 99, visited the area many times over the years for special occasions and many people would have met him at those events.

Queen Elizabeth II is grieving for her beloved husband Prince Philip who was born on June 10 1921.

Buckingham Palace announced Philip’s death just after midday, issuing a statement that spoke about how the royal family will join with people across the globe “mourning his loss”.

The Palace said in a statement: "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

If you would like to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who visited Suffolk and north Essex, please fill out the google form available below. 

You may also want to watch:

Prince Philip
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus Evans has sold Ipswich Town to a group of American investors

Football

Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary have given their first press conference since taking over at Ipswich Town

Live

Key points as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Douglas

Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus