In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II's memorable visits to Suffolk

The Queen visited Suffolk on a number of occasions - Credit: MICHAEL HALL ROYAL VISIT HONINGTON

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. Here is a selection of pictures from the times she visited the county during her reign.

The Queen visited Suffolk on a number of occasions over her 70 years on the throne, whether that be for a private visit or an official state visit.

The Queen during a state visit in 1961 - Credit: Archant

The Queen visiting a navy base in Suffolk in 1961 - Credit: Archant

One of the Queen's most famous visits was in 2002 when the Duke of Edinburgh accompanied her on a tour of the county to mark her Golden Jubilee.

The first visited the Queen made to Suffolk after her father, King George VI, died at Sandringham in Norfolk was in 1953 when she and Prince Philip flew to Martlesham, near Ipswich, to see defences being restored along the River Deben.

In 1961 Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth was driven around Ipswich Town's Portman Road pitch in a modified Land Rover to greet about 8,000 excited guests.

The Queen waving to the crowns in Queen Street during her visit to Ipswich in 1961 - Credit: Archant

The Queen in the Abbey Gardens Bury St Edmunds July 1961 - Credit: Archant

On the same day she travelled to Stowmarket to visit an arts, crafts and agricultural event.

The Queen also paid a visit to many charitable events across the county during her reign.

She received a 21-gun salute when she carried out an inspection of the 1st East Anglian Regiment on Angel Hill.

The Queen being shown around the Suffolk Enterprise exhibition at the Corn Exchange - Credit: Archant

The Queen at the official opening of Civic College, Ipswich, in 1961 - Credit: Archant

In 1967 the Queen visited parts of east Suffolk as she waved to crowds after she left the Moot Hall in Aldeburgh.

That same day she attended Snape Maltings.

Ipswich and Felixstowe is where the Queen visited in 1977 during her silver jubilee.

The Queen meeting service families at RAF Honington in Suffolk here she is looking at a picture drawn by left Kizzy Waite, 8 of her dad in Kuwait - Credit: MICHAEL HALL ROYAL VISIT HONINGTON

The Queen meeting the crowds on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds in 2002 - Credit: Archant

The Queen in Bury St Edmunds in 2002 - Credit: Archant

The Queen meeting the crowds on the Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Her Majesty receives posies at Felaw Maltings, Ipswich in 2002 as she visited the town for her Golden Jubilee - Credit: Archant

The Queen waving to crowds at Ipswich docks in 2002 - Credit: Archant

To mark her 50th year on the throne Queen Elizabeth II visited the region once again.

Bury St Edmunds gave her a right royal welcome when she attended the Suffolk town in 2002.

Her Majesty also opened the Ipswich Waterfront in July 2002 where she unveiled a plaque in front of large crowds to mark the official opening of the town attraction.

One of her more recent visits to Suffolk in 2009, when she visited Bury St Edmunds with Prince Philip as they attended the Maundy service at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

The Queen stops to talk to the crowd during her visit to the Waterfront in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

The Queen visits Bury St Edmunds for a Maunday Thursday Service at the Cathedral - Credit: Archant