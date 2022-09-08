News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Obituaries

In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II's memorable visits to Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:38 PM September 8, 2022
Updated: 7:16 PM September 8, 2022
The queen visited Suffolk on a number of occasions

The Queen visited Suffolk on a number of occasions - Credit: MICHAEL HALL ROYAL VISIT HONINGTON

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. Here is a selection of pictures from the times she visited the county during her reign.

The Queen visited Suffolk on a number of occasions over her 70 years on the throne, whether that be for a private visit or an official state visit. 

ROYAL FAMILYQUEEN ELIZABETH TOURS SUFFOLKDATED 22ND JULY 1961PLATE P2109

The Queen during a state visit in 1961 - Credit: Archant

ROYAL FAMILYQUEEN ELIZABETH TOURS SUFFOLKNAVY BASEDATED 22ND JULY 1961PLATE P2120

The Queen visiting a navy base in Suffolk in 1961 - Credit: Archant

One of the Queen's most famous visits was in 2002 when the Duke of Edinburgh accompanied her on a tour of the county to mark her Golden Jubilee. 

The first visited the Queen made to Suffolk after her father, King George VI, died at Sandringham in Norfolk was in 1953 when she and Prince Philip flew to Martlesham, near Ipswich, to see defences being restored along the River Deben.

In 1961 Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth was driven around Ipswich Town's Portman Road pitch in a modified Land Rover to greet about 8,000 excited guests. 

EADT UNSEEN ARCHIVE QUEEN 80TH BIRTHDAYThe Queen waving to the crowns in Queen Street during h

The Queen waving to the crowns in Queen Street during her visit to Ipswich in 1961 - Credit: Archant

EADT UNSEEN ARCHIVE QUEEN 80TH BIRTHDAYThe Queen in the Abbey GardensBury St Edmunds

The Queen in the Abbey Gardens Bury St Edmunds July 1961 - Credit: Archant

On the same day she travelled to Stowmarket to visit an arts, crafts and agricultural event.

The Queen also paid a visit to many charitable events across the county during her reign.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sewage warning issued for Suffolk beach after heavy rainfall
  2. 2 Why are people in Suffolk struggling to get their EVRi delivery?
  3. 3 Emergency services called to 'serious incident' in Suffolk village
  1. 4 Much-loved village pub to stand closed after landlords move on
  2. 5 Tributes paid as man who died in crash is named
  3. 6 Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming
  4. 7 Inside the 'hush hush' Suffolk restaurant celebrities love
  5. 8 Port's pay offer to be implemented without agreement of union leaders
  6. 9 Two Suffolk restaurants named among best places to stay in UK
  7. 10 Luke Hyam: 'I've fallen in love with football again'

She received a 21-gun salute when she carried out an inspection of the 1st East Anglian Regiment on Angel Hill.

The Queen being shown around the Suffolk Enterprise exhibition at the Corn Exchange

The Queen being shown around the Suffolk Enterprise exhibition at the Corn Exchange - Credit: Archant

The Queen at the official opening of Civic College, Ipswich, in 1961

The Queen at the official opening of Civic College, Ipswich, in 1961 - Credit: Archant

In 1967 the Queen visited parts of east Suffolk as she waved to crowds after she left the Moot Hall in Aldeburgh.

That same day she attended Snape Maltings. 

Ipswich and Felixstowe is where the Queen visited in 1977 during her silver jubilee.

EADT NEWSThe Queen meeting service famlies at RAF Honnington in Suffolk.Looking at a picture dra

The Queen meeting service families at RAF Honington in Suffolk here she is looking at a picture drawn by left Kizzy Waite, 8 of her dad in Kuwait - Credit: MICHAEL HALL ROYAL VISIT HONINGTON

EADT/EDP NEWSThe Queen meeting the crowds on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds yesterdayPICTURE

The Queen meeting the crowds on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds in 2002 - Credit: Archant

The Queen in Bury St Edmunds in 2002

The Queen in Bury St Edmunds in 2002 - Credit: Archant

EADT/EDP NEWSThe Queen meeting the crowds on the Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds yesterdayPICT

The Queen meeting the crowds on the Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Her Majesty receives posies at Felaw Maltings, Ipswich yesterday.QUEEN ROYAL GOLDEN JUBILEE VISIT

Her Majesty receives posies at Felaw Maltings, Ipswich in 2002 as she visited the town for her Golden Jubilee - Credit: Archant

QUEEN ROYAL GOLDEN JUBILEE VISIT TO IPSWICHTHE ROYAL CAR PASSES THE CROWD AT IPSWICH DOCKS / WAT

The Queen waving to crowds at Ipswich docks in 2002 - Credit: Archant

To mark her 50th year on the throne Queen Elizabeth II visited the region once again. 

Bury St Edmunds gave her a right royal welcome when she attended the Suffolk town in 2002. 

Her Majesty also opened the Ipswich Waterfront in July 2002 where she unveiled a plaque in front of large crowds to mark the official opening of the town attraction. 

One of her more recent visits to Suffolk in 2009, when she visited Bury St Edmunds with Prince Philip as they attended the Maundy service at St Edmundsbury Cathedral. 

The Queen stops to talk to the srqwod during her visit to the Waterfront in Ipswich.Picture: Paul

The Queen stops to talk to the crowd during her visit to the Waterfront in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

eadt news west - dave gooderham/russell claydonThe Queen visits Bury St Edmunds for a Maunday T

The Queen visits Bury St Edmunds for a Maunday Thursday Service at the Cathedral - Credit: Archant

NEWSHer Majesty The Queen and the HRH Duke of Edinburgh in Bury St Edmunds for the historic Maun

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in Bury St Edmunds for the historic Maundy Thursday distribution of Alms in the St Edmundsbury Cathedral - Credit: Archant

The Queen
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The opening date for The Swan in Worlingworth has been announced

Opening date announced for much-loved Suffolk pub after years of closure

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Sausages being produced

290 jobs at risk as meat firm proposes Suffolk site closure

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Ralph Penny met Detectorists star Toby Jones on a cycle ride in east Suffolk

TV

Detectorists superfan meets show's stars during filming in east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A14 has reopened in both directions

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon