Memorial match for power worker killed outside takeaway raises £6,000

UK Power Networks staff members at the charity match for Victim Support in memory of their colleague Richard Day. - Credit: UK Power Networks

A charity football match in memory of a power worker killed in Ipswich town centre has raised £6,000 for Victim Support.

Richard Day, who worked as control engineer at UK Power Networks, was 45 when he died after being attacked in Ipswich town centre in February 2020.

A teenager was jailed in April 2021 for his manslaughter.

Colleagues took part in the match in Richard's memory on Friday (October 14) at Brantham Athletic Football Club - with the game between UK Power Networks staff from both Colchester and Ipswich which started with a minute’s silence in Richard's honour.

Combined with a raffle, the event raised £6,000 for Victim Support, in recognition of how the charity helped Richard’s family and friends after his loss, many of whom attended the fixture which the Essex side won 7-4.

Network manager, friend and colleague of Richard, Adam Spurling, who took part in the match, said: “Richie was a close friend and colleague of mine and I was delighted that his friends and colleagues could come together to honour his memory by doing a sport that he loved.

“I was honoured and privileged to captain our team playing in a kit with Richie’s name on the back.

“Credit to the Colchester team for winning what was a competitive game, but I think both sets of players and fans will agree that greater success was remembering our colleague while raising a significant amount of money for an important charity.

The event raised £6,000 for Victim Support. - Credit: UK Power Networks

“As a team we were honoured to stand with Richie’s mother, father and his brother for a period of reflection before the game. It was an important moment for all of us.”

One of the organisers of the match, Jeff Hay, from UK Power Networks, said: "To have Richard's mum and brother on the pitch before the game was very special.

"It was a very emotional night and one that I can personally say was a privilege to be part of.

“It has been huge honour to help organise. Richard loved his football, and we celebrated his life by coming together to raise money for such an important charity that helped his family so much.

“I would like to thank all at UK Power Networks for their huge support especially from Alyssa Bates and Leon Howell who helped get this off the ground along with all the staff that have bought raffle tickets and baked cakes each Friday ahead of the fixture.

“We have raised more money for the charity than I could ever have wished for, this was a wonderful night celebrating a truly wonderful man.

"This night will live long in the memory for us all and so will Richard."

Victim Support offers free, confidential support to anyone affected by crime. The charity’s National Homicide Service offers support and advice to the family of all murder and manslaughter victims in England and Wales.

The game took place in memory of Richard Day. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Head of the National Homicide Service at Victim Support, Ellen Milazzo, said: "We’re very grateful to everyone at UK Power Networks who organised this amazing event to raise money for our work supporting victims of crime across the country.

“A charity football match is a fantastic way to honour Richard’s memory, whilst raising awareness about the devastating impact of murder and manslaughter on loved ones, friends, colleagues, and whole communities.

“The fantastic amount of money raised will help us to make sure that anyone impacted by these awful crimes gets the support they need to cope and recover.”