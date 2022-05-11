Bike enthusiast Marley given fitting escort on his final journey

The motorcyclists follow Marley Kline's hearse during the ride out in his memory - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Suffolk motorbike enthusiast was given a roaring send off when bikers turned up for a ‘ride out’ prior to his funeral.

The powerful superbikes followed the hearse of Hadleigh man Marley Kline, 18, to his funeral service at St Mary’s Church in Hadleigh on Wednesday.

The procession was organised by his good friend Tommy Parson as a fitting tribute to the Mx Motocross fanatic, who died following a collision on the A120 on March 27.

The procession wound its way through Hadleigh to St Mary's Church - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Starting from R Gwinnell and Sons funeral directors in Hadleigh High Street, the convoy followed round to the church to hear the service, before setting off on a wider trip around Hadleigh, Sudbury and Ipswich.

Earlier this month, Mr Parson spoke about how he had become friends with Marley through their shared love of bikes shortly after he moved to Hadleigh from Ipswich.

He said: “From a very young age, he got into MX Motocross. He had always been involved with motocross and his family are big biker people. For most of his life, he was obsessed with motocross.”

Marley was a keen Mx Motocross enthusiast - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Describing the impact of Marley’s death while riding a quad bike at Great Bromley, he said: “It has been absolutely shattering. When I first moved up here, he was one of the first people I met and I have got to know quite a few people because of him.

“I have not felt the best since I heard the news of his death, to be honest. It has been hard.”

The accident happened on the Colchester-bound carriageway at 12.30pm.

Crowds gathered by the road side to watch the procession - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



