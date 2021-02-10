Published: 6:00 AM February 10, 2021 Updated: 12:53 PM February 10, 2021

Scott Ramsey, also known as Scotty, has died at the age of 31. Here he is pictured with his daughter Bella, aged four. - Credit: Ramsey family

The mum of a successful Hadleigh chef who was "loved by everyone" and had a "heart of gold" said she feels numb following his death aged 31.

Scotty 'Goose' Ramsey has been described by his mum as an "amazing dad" to his four-year-old daughter Bella, after he sadly died on Wednesday, January 27.

His family, who all live in Hadleigh, said they are devastated by his sudden death, which remains unexplained at this time.

Donna Ramsey, Scott's mum, described her son as a "loving, caring and talented young" man, who doted on his daughter Bella.

"She was his world," said Donna.

"Everything he did was for Bella and he truly was an amazing dad.

"Everyone doted on him and his lovely blue eyes and amazingly long eyelashes. He was a very popular man and his list of friends is so long."

Scott Ramsey pictured far right with his sister Sheryl Smith, nephew Joey, mum Donna Ramsey, and sister April Pearson. - Credit: Ramsey family

Scott, who was known by many as his work nickname 'Goose' and his school nickname 'Sheep', was very close to his mum, often seeing her two to three times a week.

Donna said she feels "empty" after losing her son at such a young age, adding it has been a very difficult time for all the family.

It has been made even harder with the limited numbers allowed to attend his funeral due to coronavirus restrictions.

Scott had been in between jobs due to coronavirus before his death, but had recently worked at both The George and Battleburys at The Kings Head in Hadleigh.

He had worked as a chef since leaving Hadleigh High School and even spent three years living and cooking in Singapore in his 20s.

He loved playing golf and football and was a huge West Ham United fan, playing football for Hadleigh United when he was younger. Any other time he had available he spent with his daughter Bella.

Donna said her son had been saving to take Bella and his family to Disneyland Paris, so now they will try to do this on his behalf.

Scott leaves behind all of his extensive friends and family, including his two sisters Sheryl Smith and April Pearson, his auntie Dawn, his beloved nan and his brother-in-law Benjamin Pearson.

A fundraiser has been launched to help fund Scott's funeral, which is due to be held on Tuesday, January 16, but will only be attended by close friends and family.

Any excess money raised will be put into a trust fund for Bella.