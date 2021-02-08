Former headteacher remembered following death at 87

Published: 4:00 PM February 8, 2021

Barbara Izzard soon after retirement in 1993 - Credit: Family photo

A well-known Suffolk primary school headteacher has died at the age of 87.

Barbara Izzard had been a resident of Alice Grange care home, in Ipswich, where she spent a happy and comfortable last five-and-half-years.

She died after a short illness.

Mrs Izzard spent the majority of her working life living in Stonham Parva, near Stowmarket.

She taught at the village school and became headteacher in 1969 until 1981.

She then became head at Mellis Primary School, followed by the headship of Stradbroke Primary in September 1984.

In January 1989, she was promoted to a science advisory role for Suffolk County Council, preparing 79 primary schools for then education secretary Ken Baker’s national curriculum reforms.

This pioneering role was an apt way to finish her teaching career, as she had been a trailblazer in her first teaching job in Newport, Wales - where, in 1956, she became one of the first teachers in Britain to deliver a brand new subject for sixth formers, human biology.

After moving to Suffolk in 1965, Mrs Izzard was heavily involved in local life, especially the church.

After retiring, she became a lay reader for the three churches of Stonham Parva, Stonham Aspal and Earl Stonham.

She had also been a member of the Women’s Institute and helped with local charities.

After retiring, Mrs Izzard and her husband John, who survives her, bought a house in France and spent many happy summers there.

Mr and Mrs Izzard had three sons, David, William and Richard and two grandchildren, Ellie and Joe.

She is also survived by her sister, Julia.

Due to current restrictions, there will be a small family funeral, but anyone who would like to follow a stream of the service should contact her son, William, by email on wizzybill@mac.com and he will forward a link in due course.