Suffolk school turns blue in tribute to 'one of a kind' William

A Suffolk school has turned blue to remember a former student who died after a 10-year-long battle with brain tumours.

Students and staff at Thomas Gainsborough School near Sudbury wore blue on Thursday in tribute to William Leonard.

William who studied at the school for six years died on Monday, August 8, after a 10-year battle with Ependymoma brain tumours.

The 18-year-old's mum Angela Leonard said she thought the idea of the school coming together to remember William was "lovely".

She said: "It is lovely, he was there since Year 7 and also his sister had all of her secondary education at Thomas Gainsborough as well.

"They have been an absolutely brilliant school and they looked after William so well.

"He was very quiet but he had a wicked sense of humour and he was very honest.

"He was incredibly technical and scientific he had an amazing mind.

"The sort of stuff he used to watch on YouTube I would never understand.

"He was just one of a kind."

William continued to be an inspiration as he completed his English GCSE exam from his hospital bed.

He wasn't able to complete the GCSE the year before because he was not well enough and the school did not have enough evidence for them to submit when exams did not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His mum said: "He did it this year and one of his teachers came into Colchester Hospital and invigilated the exam.

"He passed it with a grade five, but he didn't know because he died before he got the results.

"He also passed his first year of his forensic science B-Tech so he was doing really well despite everything.

"He couldn't walk properly and everything was getting really tricky he had to live downstairs for the last couple of months and his eyesight was getting worse."

William fought the Ependymoma brain tumours for 10 years and his mum described him as "incredibly brave".

She added: "He was just great, calm, thoughtful and incredibly brave. He went through 10 years of treatment and he never ever once complained.

"William very much kept himself to himself and he didn't have many close friends because he had so much time off school so he struggled to maintain friendships at secondary school.

"But from all the comments that have been said and the number of people that went to his funeral he clearly had more friends than he ever knew.

"He certainly touched a lot of people."

The Wear Blue For Will non-uniform day saw students donate £1 to the Ependymoma Research charity.

Angela said: "Over the years we visited Professor Grundy in Nottingham who specialised in William's type of tumour because it was very rare.

"When William died his brain was taken to Professor Grundy for research purposes.

"So the fundraising is to help fund Professor Grundy in his research.

"The charity was set up by another mother who lost her son to Ependymoma."

He died in Colchester Hospital and even down to the last minute he carried on fighting and never gave up.

"We had care at home with carers coming in once a day and he became suddenly unwell and he was given the choice of being at home or to go to hospital to have more investigations," William's mother said.

"He said he wanted to go to hospital because he never gave up.

"He was always of the mindset that if there was a trial that would help other people he would do it just to help others.

"He just didn't want other people to go through what he went through."

Anyone who would like to donate to the fundraiser visit the Just Giving website.