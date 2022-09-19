Church's 'spontaneous' screening brings mourners together for Queen's funeral

Suffolk mourners said they wanted to be with others as they prepared to watch the Queen’s funeral in a church that was screening the event live.

St Mary the Virgin church in Woodbridge opened its doors to the public and welcomed approximately 40 people to view the broadcast of the service from Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday.

Woodbridge resident Alison Davis said she wanted to see the funeral in a ‘holy place’ rather than at home on the sofa.

She added: “I was very honoured by the people filing through Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying-in-state and very grateful to them for taking the time to do it.

“I respect the Queen and the way she has conducted herself and served the public for the last 70 years.”

Bouquets left outside St Mary's Church for the Queen - Credit: DOMINIC BAREHAM

Katharine Turner, who also lives in Woodbridge, was also visiting for the screening with her husband Jim Cowie.

She said: “I think it is a great thing to come and not watch this in isolation at home and to come and to share the experience. It is quite a significant day and the Queen’s death makes it doubly significant.”

Revd Nigel Prior, rector of St Mary’s Woodbridge, said the church wanted to provide a place where people could come if they were on their own to share in the remembrance of the Queen’s life.

He said: “It was a very spontaneous decision to hold the live screening. I think about people who are on their own and might want to have company so we just wanted to be open and welcoming really.”

There had been a constant flow of people signing a book of condolence at the church that had been open since the Queen died, Revd Prior said.

Of the atmosphere at the church, he said: “She is the only Queen we have ever known so there is a sense of thanksgiving and celebration mixed in with the sense of loss because she has given so much.”