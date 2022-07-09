Suffolk father's tributes to 'strong, brave' daughter Ella Wolff

A fundraising site set up in memory of Ella Wolff has helped raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: BRIAN WOLFF

A father has paid tribute to his "strong, brave and driven" daughter, who became a prolific fundraiser after developing a rare form of eye cancer.

Ashbocking resident Ella Wolff died in early June aged 26, having raised a lot of money for Suffolk charity St Elizabeth Hospice, which looked after her and provides care for people with life-limiting and progressive illnesses.

She had received treatment for the rare form of ocular cancer which developed when she was 23 and resulted in her having an eye removed.

After surgery she was told she didn’t need further treatment, but developed a secondary cancer in her liver and had been told she only had six months to live.

However, despite these difficulties she became an estate agent and worked in IT recruitment for the company Whitehall Resources in Colchester.

Her dad Brian Wolff, a director at The Tea Hut in Woodbridge, said: “She was the apple of my eye. A strong, brave and driven woman. If she put her mind to it, she would achieve it.”

She was born and grew up in Watford and attended Nascot Wood Infant School in the town and Abbot’s Hill School.

She went to live in Deal, Kent, with her mother Deborah Shailer and attended Sir Roger Manwood’s School in Sandwich to do her A-Levels.

However, she decided that studying was not for her and came to live in Woodbridge in 2013, working at The Ufford Crown, before working for Haart estate agents in the town.

After that she joined Whitehall Resources and worked there until her death, once again making a real success of her work.

A Leeds United fan, she enjoyed attending matches and had season tickets at Elland Road, while she lived at Ashbocking with her partner of seven years, Calum Smith.

The couple had four spaniels, while Ella was also passionate about horses and when she was younger she competed in mounted games, travelling all over the country and keeping the ponies as they grew older.

She had four siblings - sister Amii, 30, and step-sisters Charlotte, Katie and Chloe.

To donate to the St Elizabeth Hospice fundraising appeal set up in Ella’s memory, please visit https://ellawolff.muchloved.com