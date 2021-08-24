Fire service pays tribute to 'true gentleman' Steve Simmons
- Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Suffolk firefighter Steve Simmons, who has died following a short illness.
The fireman, who had served Suffolk since 1989, died on the morning of Tuesday, August 24.
The Chelsea fan worked his way through the ranks of Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury fire stations, where he went on to become crew manager.
Announcing his death via social media, a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of crew manager Steve Simmons, who passed away this morning following a short illness.
"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time."
Former colleagues and friends have also shared their tributes, calling him a "true gentleman" and "one of the kindest men".
A post from Sudbury Fire Station said he will be "greatly missed", adding he had a "huge impact" on all at the station.
