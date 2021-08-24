News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Obituaries

Fire service pays tribute to 'true gentleman' Steve Simmons

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:20 PM August 24, 2021   
Sudbury Fire Station crew manager Steve Simmons has died following a short illness

Sudbury firefighter Steve Simmons has died following a short illness - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Suffolk firefighter Steve Simmons, who has died following a short illness.

The fireman, who had served Suffolk since 1989, died on the morning of Tuesday, August 24.

The Chelsea fan worked his way through the ranks of Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury fire stations, where he went on to become crew manager.

Announcing his death via social media, a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of crew manager Steve Simmons, who passed away this morning following a short illness.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time."

You may also want to watch:

Former colleagues and friends have also shared their tributes, calling him a "true gentleman" and "one of the kindest men".

A post from Sudbury Fire Station said he will be "greatly missed", adding he had a "huge impact" on all at the station.

Most Read

  1. 1 Village doctors' surgery with 2,500 patients could face permanent closure
  2. 2 Former Town striker Wickham on trial with Championship club
  3. 3 Five things we've learned from Ipswich Town's winless start
  1. 4 'Spectacular' equestrian home with outdoor pool for sale for £3.25m
  2. 5 Michael McIntyre to perform in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 6 'A throwback to the No.9s of old' - Simpson impressing at Swindon
  4. 7 Damaged footbridge finally set to be repaired after nearly 80 years
  5. 8 Missing 53-year-old from Framlingham found
  6. 9 Ipswich man admits dangerous driving after Audi TT crash at junction
  7. 10 All Suffolk districts report a rise in Covid infection rates
Sudbury News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The coastguard helicopter was down at the Orwell Bridge this morning 

Suffolk Live

Body found in River Orwell after search and rescue

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Matt Penney and Kane Vincent-Young applaud fans after the final whistle.

Ipswich Town vs MK Dons | Opinion

Stu says: Six observations following 2-2 draw with MK Dons

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in the B1119 in Leiston

Suffolk Live

Car crashes into another vehicle and wall

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The coastguard helicopter was down at the Orwell Bridge this morning 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Coastguard helicopter and fire crews at water rescue near Orwell Bridge

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon