Stowmarket man who 'lived for today' will be missed greatly

Jonathan was described as caring, fun, loyal and loving to all - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A family has paid tribute to a much-loved Stowmarket man, whose death last month has left an "enormous black hole" in their lives.

Jonathan Watson, aged 50 and from Stowmarket, was a passenger in a VW van travelling to Beccles which was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Saturday, October 23.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

More than two months after the fatal accident, his family hope he will be remembered for his caring and loving nature.

In a joint statement released through Norfolk Constabulary, they said: "He was a much loved husband to Tanya, Father to his children, Sherreeann, Nigel, Ricky, Travis Cameron and Chantelle and Grandfather to Riley, Makayla, Archie and Theo whom he adored and were his world, as well as a much loved Brother, and son in law.

"Jon lived for today, was full of fun and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. His passing has left an enormous black hole in all their lives.

"We will always be grateful to have had Jon in our lives who was caring, fun, loyal and loving to all."

The crash involved three vehicles, a silver Mercedes A-Class and a white Scania lorry, which were travelling towards Bradwell and a white VW Caddy van which was travelling towards Beccles.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 37-year-old man, was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Norfolk Constabulary is keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the Mercedes prior to the incident.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident number 26 of October 23.

To pay tribute to a loved one, email suffolk.editors@archant.co.uk.

To view all obituaries and tributes join the Facebook group: Suffolk's Loved & Lost - Tributes and Obituaries.