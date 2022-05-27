News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Obituaries

Rescue teams searched for missing mum, inquest opening hears

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 12:19 PM May 27, 2022
Ginette Rose was reported missing on November 14

Ginette Rose was reported missing on November 14 - Credit: Suffolk police

Police, fire and national rescue services were involved in a search for a Suffolk mum who had been reported missing, an inquest opening heard. 

Ginette Rose, 36, was last seen leaving her Red Lodge home shortly before 10pm on Sunday, November 14, and the emergency services were called later the same evening. 

The search teams found her in a woodland off Tuddenham Road, Herringswell, less than a mile from her home the following day.

The 36-year-old was declared dead at the scene. 

The inquest was adjourned until October 18. 

Suffolk
West Suffolk News
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

A video of Jonah Handy of Mildenhall CC has gone viral on social media

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Karro pig carcase conveyor belt at Little Wratting, near Haverhill

Conveyor belt which carried pig carcases across Suffolk A-road is...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Clockwise from left: Sam Morsy, Joe Pigott and Vaclav Hladky could all potentially leave Ipswich Town this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Analysis

Seven players who could leave Ipswich Town this summer

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Land south of Forest Road, Onehouse, the site of the proposed development.

Planning

Plans for 20 homes in Suffolk village unanimously refused

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon