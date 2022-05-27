Rescue teams searched for missing mum, inquest opening hears

Police, fire and national rescue services were involved in a search for a Suffolk mum who had been reported missing, an inquest opening heard.

Ginette Rose, 36, was last seen leaving her Red Lodge home shortly before 10pm on Sunday, November 14, and the emergency services were called later the same evening.

The search teams found her in a woodland off Tuddenham Road, Herringswell, less than a mile from her home the following day.

The 36-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

The inquest was adjourned until October 18.