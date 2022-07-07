Suffolk teen nominated for BBC award for his charity work

A teenage Suffolk fundraiser has spoken of his pride after being nominated for a prestigious national award set up to recognise people who make a difference in their communities.

Rendlesham youngster Jamie Small, 14, is one of four entrants vying for a BBC Make a Difference award in recognition of his work raising money for armed forces charities, including the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA), Scotty’s Little Soldiers and Hidden Warriors.

He said: “I am honoured to be nominated because it is not something that happens to everyone and it is good to be recognised for what I am doing.”

Over the last three years, he has raised more than £30,000 by holding fundraising events after the charities helped him following the death of his father, former Royal Logistical Corps serviceman Corporal Christopher Small, who took his own life in 2016 aged 44.

Jamie with his father Chris and mother Mandy - Credit: THE SMALL FAMILY

Cpl Small has struggled to make the transition to civilian life after leaving the forces.

On May 22, Jamie organised a Military Veterans vs England Supporters’ Club fundraiser at Woodbridge Town Football Club, which also included live music and a barbecue and attracted between 200 and 300 visitors.

In total, £7,000 was raised from this event.

He has also arranged a fun day in Wickham Market with entertainment and a raffle, as well as designing 50 special VE Day T-Shirts to commemorate the Allies’ victory in Europe, which were auctioned off to raise money for the military charities.

Young charity fundraiser Jamie Small at the football fun day at Woodbridge Town FC. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

“It would mean so much because it is not so much the recognition of winning the award, but being recognised for helping people,” Jamie said.

If he did win the award in the Fundraising category, it would not be the first time he has been recognised as he has also been named Inspirational Young Person of the Year in Suffolk’s Raising the Bar awards and won the Family Values category at the Soldiering On awards in 2019.