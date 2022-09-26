'We will remember him': Tribute to 'selfless' soldier who died in Suffolk

Tributes have been paid to soldier Connor Morrison who died in Suffolk - Credit: Ministry of Defence

Tributes have been paid to a "truly selfless and kind-hearted" soldier who died in Suffolk earlier this year.

Connor Morrison, 20, is believed to have suffered breathing difficulties at Rock Barracks on July 21, and died at Ipswich hospital on July 23.

An investigation into the death of the Woodbridge-based soldier was launched in August.

Lieutenant Colonel Jack Crossley, commanding officer of the 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, paid tribute to Connor Morrison who joined the army at the age of 19 in January 2021.

Lt Col Crossley said: "He completed his basic training at the Army Training Centre, Pirbright before moving to 3 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment to commence his specialist Combat Engineer training.

"Sapper Morrison was a professional soldier with much promise. Keen and enthusiastic, he worked hard to achieve his goals at every stage of his training and impressed his instructors with his knowledge and skills.

"More importantly, he was a loyal friend and a genuine team player. In typical Army fashion, those closest to Sapper Morrison knew him as 'Tesco' or 'Sainsburys' in cheeky reference to Morrisons the supermarket chain.

"Sapper Morrison was quietly confident and sociable. He enjoyed chatting with friends whether it be while playing PlayStation or pool, on trips to Wetherspoons, or at the infamous Jackson Club Cafe in Gibraltar Barracks – so much so that he would invite his course mates to congregate in his room which was directly opposite the entrance to the cafe, so that they could all be first in the queue at opening time.

"Sapper Morrison was clearly happy to be part of the Regiment after spending a long time on training courses. He was popular and well respected amongst his peers and had a positive influence on all those he worked with.

"Everyone enjoyed spending time with Connor whether working together, chatting about the day or just having a laugh.

"Sapper Morrison was a truly selfless and kind-hearted professional soldier who made friends wherever he went.

"He proved himself to be a proud and loyal member of the Corps of Royal Engineers and will always be part of the Sapper family. Sapper Morrison will be sorely missed by the Regiment and all those he served alongside.

"We will remember him."