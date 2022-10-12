Teddy bear headstone placed for Baby S in Ipswich cemetery

A headstone has been placed in an Ipswich cemetery for the new-born baby found dead at a recycling centre two years ago. - Credit: Dolly Carter

A headstone has been placed in an Ipswich cemetery for the new-born baby found dead at a recycling centre two years ago.

On May 14, 2020, the body of a baby girl, now known as Baby S, was found at a Sackers waste management centre in Needham Market.

A funeral was held in February this year and after allowing time for her burial ground to settle, her teddy bear headstone has now been placed.

A Sackers representative said: "It was never in doubt that Baby S' short life had to be marked and remembered, and it was never in question that it was our responsibility to ensure that happened.

"The funeral was held in February of this year, but the headstone couldn't be put up straight after the burial as the ground needed months to settle.

"But now it is up, we wanted to make sure those who wanted to pay their respects were able to as her very sad story affected so many."

Baby S has been laid to rest at the Millennium Cemetery on Tuddenham Road, Ipswich.

An inquest into her death found she died from a brain injury but experts were not able to confirm how the trauma took place.

The hearing heard that she was born alive at full-term, with no evidence of underlying disease, and suffered multiple injuries - the majority of which occurred from going through the waste process.

However, some injuries happened prior to her death but pathologist Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow told Suffolk Coroner's Court that she was not able to definitively conclude how those injuries took place.

Baby S is thought to have been inside one of two waste collection vehicles which picked up commercial waste throughout the day from 52 different locations.

The waste belonged to businesses and not private homes.

Many of these were in and around the Ipswich area, with some collections being made along the general route from Sackers in Needham Market.

Police have carried out extensive inquiries to try to trace Baby S's mother and are keeping an "open mind" as to how Baby S, who is believed to be from a black or mixed ethnicity background, sustained her injuries.