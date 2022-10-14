'Suffolk Statesman' George Paul was a leader in business and horseracing
Leading Suffolk farmer and businessman George Paul has died, just months after receiving the MBE he was granted in The Queen's last New Year Honours list.
George Paul, 82, lived at Wherstead all his life and ran Pauls and Whites feed company - and was chairman of Norwich Union insurance when it became Aviva.
His son Oliver, who runs the Suffolk Food Hall, and the family wrote this tribute: "Suffolk statesman George Paul was the fifth generation of the Ipswich-based grain, animal feed and malting business, R&W Paul.
"He lived his whole life on the family farm at Wherstead. As a four-year-old, he took it upon himself to sit opposite his mother at the dining table claiming to be ‘chairman’ during his father’s absence.
"During the war, he would look across the Orwell to the dimmed lights of Nacton, convinced it was Germany.
"George was educated at Harrow School and afterwards at Wye College which he thoroughly enjoyed. There he studied Agriculture and met his first wife, Mary Mitchell.
"He won a scholarship to Harvard but turned it down to join the family firm, which later became known as Pauls & Whites
before becoming Pauls plc, in which George played an instrumental part.
"In 1985, Pauls plc was bought by Harrisons & Crosfield, and became a FTSE 100 company with George as chief executive.
"He later became chairman of Norwich Union, guiding it through demutualisation and a merger to create Aviva.
"After the invigorating atmosphere of big business, George was not ready to retire and joined the Jockey Club Estates at Newmarket applying his farming knowledge to improving the gallops.
"He showed great commercial aplomb and orchestrated the building of the Millennium Stand and the development of the interactive National Horseracing Museum.
"At heart a Suffolk man, George sought to give more to the county than he received. He served as Deputy Lieutenant, High Sheriff and as President of the Suffolk Show.
"His wisdom and love of the countryside was enhanced by his sound knowledge of farming, but the people of Suffolk were just as important to him.
"He was always ready to delight the local primary school with a visit from a Suffolk Punch, or drive members of Wherstead church (where he was church warden) around the farm on his flat-decked trailer.
"He only stood down as chairman of the Suffolk Horse Society two years ago, having spent 25 years working to extend the breeding programme of this critically endangered horse.
"Earlier this year he was awarded an MBE for services to British horseracing heritage, for which he was immensely proud.
"He had a passion for horse racing, having bred, trained and ridden many winners.
"Hunting also kept him in touch with horses and country people and, when Master of the Essex & Suffolk, he took hounds to Cornwall, Devon and the New Forest.
"In 2018 he celebrated 70 years of riding with a party attended by more than a hundred mounted people. He always loved a good party.
"Horses and the countryside gave him the utmost pleasure throughout his life which he more than repaid by helping to preserve the history, heritage and enjoyment for all.
"He will be much missed by his family who played a pivotal role in his life. His first wife, Mary, died at the age of 49 but he found happiness again with his second wife, Maggie Kilgour, who survives him along with his three children, two stepchildren and nine grandchildren."