'We are totally shattered' - Family's tribute to teenager who died in crash

Marley Kline, from Hadleigh in Suffolk, was killed after a crash on the A120 in north Essex - Credit: Essex Police

The family of an 18-year-old man who died after being involved in a collision on the A120 have paid tribute to him.

Marley Kline, from Hadleigh in Suffolk, was on a quad bike which was involved in a collision on the Colchester-bound carriageway A120 at Great Bromley at 12.30pm on Sunday, March 27.

The father-of-one was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, but has now died.

In a statement, Marley’s family said: “Marley was a son, brother, nephew, grandson, friend and devoted partner and father of one.

“He was kind-hearted, unique and full of energy with a cracking sense of humour. He was into music and all things mechanical, with a passion for cooking, amongst other things.

“As a family, we are absolutely, heartbroken and devastated. We are totally shattered. We will never forget our Marley or the day he gained his wings.

“Sleep tight and may you rest in peace.”

Essex Police has said it is completing a report on the incident that will be submitted to the coroner.