News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Obituaries

'We are totally shattered' - Family's tribute to teenager who died in crash

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:18 PM May 3, 2022
Marley Kline, from Hadleigh in Suffolk, was killed after a crash on the A120 in north Essex

Marley Kline, from Hadleigh in Suffolk, was killed after a crash on the A120 in north Essex - Credit: Essex Police

The family of an 18-year-old man who died after being involved in a collision on the A120 have paid tribute to him.

Marley Kline, from Hadleigh in Suffolk, was on a quad bike which was involved in a collision on the Colchester-bound carriageway A120 at Great Bromley at 12.30pm on Sunday, March 27.

The father-of-one was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, but has now died.

In a statement, Marley’s family said: “Marley was a son, brother, nephew, grandson, friend and devoted partner and father of one.

“He was kind-hearted, unique and full of energy with a cracking sense of humour. He was into music and all things mechanical, with a passion for cooking, amongst other things.

“As a family, we are absolutely, heartbroken and devastated. We are totally shattered. We will never forget our Marley or the day he gained his wings.

“Sleep tight and may you rest in peace.”

Essex Police has said it is completing a report on the incident that will be submitted to the coroner.

Obituary
Suffolk Live News
Essex Live News
A120 News
Hadleigh News

Don't Miss

People enjoyed a day on Southwold beach despite the cloudy weather on the last day of half term. Pi

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk seaside towns named among best in the UK for coastal holiday

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The garages off South Close and Quakers Way in Leiston will be demolished

East Suffolk Council

Garages to make way for 10 new affordable homes

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The new Â£1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront

Suffolk Live News

New £1.5m seafront restaurant opens for the first time

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A dish from Retreat East's kitchen

Food and Drink

Suffolk private members’ club opens restaurant to the public 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person