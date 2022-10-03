News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Obituaries

Tributes paid to 'very gentle' former festival chairman and director

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 AM October 3, 2022
Left-right: Michael Elles, Stanley Bates, David Cordon.

Left-right: Michael Elles, Stanley Bates, David Cordon. - Credit: Stanley Bates

Tributes have been paid to a “a tall, handsome, very gentle" former festival chairman and director from Woolpit.

David Cordon passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on September 3 at the age of 76 after suffering a stroke.

David was the former chairman and director of the Woolpit Festival. Taking over the 'Woolpit Music Week' in 1988 he helped bring a name change, initiated fundraising campaigns and form a supporters group amongst other things.

Stanley Bates – David's long-term partner – described him as “a tall, handsome, very gentle man."

Stanley and David had lived in Woolpit since 1979, and the "very kind and approachable" David "was a thoroughly respected person in the neighbourhood."

David was awarded an MBE in the 2004 Queen's New Year honours list for services to the community in Woolpit.

He also had a passion for theatre and was a keen member of the Woolpit drama club, where he directed a number of plays.

David Cordon

David has been described as “a tall, handsome, very gentle man." - Credit: Stanley Bates

Most Read

  1. 1 'Blissful' Suffolk beach named as one of the best in the UK
  2. 2 Boy, 17, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in east Suffolk village
  3. 3 Stu says: Six observations following 3-2 home win against Portsmouth
  1. 4 Solar farm developer eyes up 116-acre site in south Suffolk village
  2. 5 Town's Barnardo's charity shop forced to close its doors
  3. 6 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
  4. 7 Thieves continue to strike oil in Suffolk as fuel crisis deepens
  5. 8 7 of the best cafes to visit in Suffolk
  6. 9 'It's a false kindness designed to trap and trick' - McKenna on Portsmouth win
  7. 10 ‘We couldn’t get the ball on the pitch... we got caught up in the emotion’ - Cowley on Town fans 

Stanley said: “He directed a lot of plays and he always knew what he wanted and he always managed to get very good results from all the actors that he used."

The weekend of September 30 was the beginning of this year's Woolpit festival which featured two plays from Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads series – A Lady of Letters and The Hand of God – which had been directed by David.

Stanley, along with Michael Elles, has taken over and presented them in David's memory.

Stanley added: “Everybody knew him – I don’t think he quite realised how much he meant to the community of Woolpit.

“We always opened our garden for the national garden scheme – he enjoyed that. 

“Not only is it a big loss to myself and Michael – it’s a big loss to the village of Woolpit. 

“We’ve had nearly 200 cards and notes of condolence."

A celebration of David's life will take place at St Mary's Church in Woolpit on October 14 at 2pm.

David in the garden.

David liked to open up his garden for the national garden scheme. - Credit: Stanley Bates

Suffolk

Don't Miss

Wendy Menzi pulling a pint at The Five Bells in Great Cornard

Suffolk Live News

'It's been my life': Last orders for popular Suffolk pub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring to take Town 2-1 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-2 win against Portsmouth unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A crash between a car and a tractor has blocked the A14 near Stowmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 partly reopens after crash between car and tractor

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A Haverhill-owned firm has gone into liquidation after its energy bills hit nearly £15,000 per month.

Haverhill-owned firm in liquidation after energy bills neared £15k a month

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon