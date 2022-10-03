Tributes paid to 'very gentle' former festival chairman and director

Tributes have been paid to a “a tall, handsome, very gentle" former festival chairman and director from Woolpit.

David Cordon passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on September 3 at the age of 76 after suffering a stroke.

David was the former chairman and director of the Woolpit Festival. Taking over the 'Woolpit Music Week' in 1988 he helped bring a name change, initiated fundraising campaigns and form a supporters group amongst other things.

Stanley Bates – David's long-term partner – described him as “a tall, handsome, very gentle man."

Stanley and David had lived in Woolpit since 1979, and the "very kind and approachable" David "was a thoroughly respected person in the neighbourhood."

David was awarded an MBE in the 2004 Queen's New Year honours list for services to the community in Woolpit.

He also had a passion for theatre and was a keen member of the Woolpit drama club, where he directed a number of plays.

Stanley said: “He directed a lot of plays and he always knew what he wanted and he always managed to get very good results from all the actors that he used."

The weekend of September 30 was the beginning of this year's Woolpit festival which featured two plays from Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads series – A Lady of Letters and The Hand of God – which had been directed by David.

Stanley, along with Michael Elles, has taken over and presented them in David's memory.

Stanley added: “Everybody knew him – I don’t think he quite realised how much he meant to the community of Woolpit.

“We always opened our garden for the national garden scheme – he enjoyed that.

“Not only is it a big loss to myself and Michael – it’s a big loss to the village of Woolpit.

“We’ve had nearly 200 cards and notes of condolence."

A celebration of David's life will take place at St Mary's Church in Woolpit on October 14 at 2pm.