Tribute to 'amazing' George, a man of travel, family and the gym

Leslie George Pallent was known to his family and friends as George. His daughter, Jacqui, said he loved life, and had a great love of travelling. - Credit: Family of Leslie George Pallent

A family has paid tribute to a man who made his home in Sudbury, loved to travel – and visited the gym until he was 85.

Leslie Pallent was born in South Bank in Middlesbrough, north Yorkshire, on August 22, 1936. He was known to his family and friends by his middle name, George.

This was a tradition in the Pallent family, explained his daughter, Jacqui Kettle.

“All the boys in the family were named Leslie, although it was usually the oldest son and Dad was the youngest,” she said. “But a lot of them didn’t use the name.”

George was the youngest of nine children. “They were all much older than him – most of them were married by the time Dad was born,” said Jacqui.

However, he was a similar age to his niece, Ivy, and the two were very close having grown up together.

George was briefly in the army, and met his wife in Clacton where he was stationed.

The first two of their five children were born in Clacton, before the couple moved back to South Bank where George found a job at the steelworks. Three more children soon followed.

George in his younger days, out walking in Scotland with his son, Stephen. - Credit: Family of Leslie George Pallent

It was a dream of George’s to buy his own house, and when the steelworks began making people redundant, he and his wife decided to move back to the south. They found a home in Fordham, and George trained to be a precision engineer in Colchester.

Here, Jacqui said the family enjoyed many happy times.

“Dad was such a hard worker,” she said. “He always had more than one job to keep us afloat.

“We always had a holiday, up in Scotland, camping in a tent. We never knew the hardships they went through in their lives.

“We had fantastic Christmases and amazing birthday parties. We used to dress up as pirates, and dad would interact with us, and the local children would come along.

“You’d think we were millionaires – but he'd had nothing.”

George continued to work hard, working as a painter and decorator as well as his full-time job.

After 40 years together, he and his wife separated, and George moved first to Colchester, and then to Great Cornard in Sudbury.

After finding love again, he moved to Nottingham to be closer to his partner’s family.

George's daughter, Jacqui, said he was someone who loved life. - Credit: Family of Leslie George Pallent

George, right, volunteering on one of the Prince's Trust sailing ships for the disabled in Norway. - Credit: Family of Leslie George Pallent

George was able to enjoy travelling after his retirement. He is pictured here in Canada. - Credit: Family of Leslie George Pallent

George finally retired aged 65, and was able to discover his love of travel. He was proud to say that in his life, he had visited 17 different countries, and he came back from each with stories to tell.

To name just a few, George visited America, Malta, Germany, Finland and China, where he walked along the Great Wall.

He would often relive these adventures with Jacqui and her husband, Robin, and his son Stephen and daughter-in-law, Joy. Those times, sitting listening to stories of George on his travels, have now become treasured memories for them.

“His favourite was Australia,” said Jacqui. “He and his partner got a campervan, and travelled around in it for two years. He’d send me emails every in a while, and he had a wonderful time.”

Leslie George Pallent was known to his family and friends as George. His daughter, Jacqui, said he loved life, and had a great love of travelling. - Credit: Family of Leslie George Pallent

George was always careful to take good care of himself. “When I used to ask if he wanted a cup of tea and a piece of cake, he’d say, you know I don’t eat between meals!” said Jacqui.

George also continued to visit the gym every week until he was 85, when his health finally prevented him from going.

He had been living with leukaemia for some 15 years, but had continued travelling, managing to keep the illness under control.

When his health worsened, George made the decision to move back to Sudbury two years ago, where he had known many happy times.

Jacqui said he was truly part of the community in Great Cornard, where he joined the book club at the library, a lip-reading club, as he was partially deaf from working in the steelworks, and a ramblers’ group. He also enjoyed going for walks along the river, taking pleasure in being out in the fresh air amongst the wildlife.

“He loved life. He was an amazing person, and we are so, so proud of him, because he was so brave up until the very last day,” said Jacqui.

“There can never be enough words to express how much he was loved, leaving behind his children, grandchildren and the many friends he made smile in his life.”

George died on September 13 at Melford Court in Long Melford.