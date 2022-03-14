'She was very kind' - Tributes to woman who was well-known in community

Keen runner Muriel Town became a familiar face through her involvement with a local bowls club and her work at a village post office.

Mrs Town was born in East Bergholt on November 11, 1934, and was believed to have attended Burnt Oak school in the village where she became known for her running prowess. She died on February 9, aged 87.

The youngest of three children, she married Eric Town in 1955 and moved for a time to Beckenham in Kent before returning to live in Lower Raydon.

She worked in domestic roles during her early adult years before becoming a fruit picker and a factory worker in Hadleigh and then working in social care as a home help.

In addition, she was an assistant in the shop at Raydon Post Office and became secretary of the family business, E J Town and Son Ltd, a solid fuel merchant.

She had one son, Richard, 66, who said his mother loved animals, as she had a couple of spaniels and cats as pets, but enjoyed all wildlife, including birds and flowers.

He added that in her later years, she also enjoyed outdoor bowls, becoming a member of Brantham Bowls Club, while she was also involved with Raydon Garden Club.

Her husband died in 2002, aged 69, and Mr Town said caring for her family was another of her passions.

He added: “She was very kind. She was very generous. She did not see any harm in anybody. She was the sort of person who would always put others before herself. She loved her family.”

Tributes have also been paid to Mrs Town on the Facebook page East Bergholt in Old Photographs, where she was pictured holding a sports shield, apparently during her school days.

One poster, Gabrielle Green, said: “So sorry to hear that Muriel had passed away. I worked with Muriel in the Sue Ryder charity shop for a few years. My parents, Dorina and Lenny Hambling, knew Eric and Muriel from 1949 onwards.”

Her funeral was due to take place on March 14 at Seven Hills Crematorium near Ipswich.