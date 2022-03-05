Tributes paid to Leiston FC stalwart who was 'ever-present' at games
- Credit: CRAIG COOPER/LEISTON TOWN FC
Tributes will be paid today to a local football fan, who was almost an "ever-present" at home and away games.
Players and supporters of Leiston Town FC, known as The Blues, will observe a minute’s silence for David Whitehouse before their Southern League Premier Central Division match with Hitchin Town.
Mr Whitehouse attended games "religiously" and would travel with the team’s players on the coach for away games, while he used to enjoy chatting with fellow Leiston supporters and opposition fans.
He died on February 24, aged 71. He had been receiving cancer treatment over a two-year period.
His daughter Vincia, 34, said: “He was a very popular and very positive person. He had a good sense of humour and would make people laugh. He was just so kind to everyone. He would help anyone.”
She said he had been looking forward to retirement and the opportunity to see more games as his job as a postal worker sometimes prevented him from being able to watch his beloved Blues play.
“He loved everything about it. He loved being able to chat to everyone. He would chat to the players and he would chat to the fans of the other team as well. He loved the football banter,” she added.
Mr Whitehouse grew up in Leiston and lived for a time in Aldringham, while his postal round was based in Aldeburgh.
As well as Vincia, he leaves behind wife Jackie and son Jason.
Andy Crisp, chairman of Leiston FC, said: “It's with much sadness we hear of the loss of a real Leiston FC stalwart and valid vice-president of our club.
“David was ever-present for many seasons and has enjoyed some wonderful times with the success that Leiston have shared over recent seasons.
“He was first on the coach to all away games and one of the ambassadors of the club’s vice-presidents when launched some 12 years ago.
“We send our condolences to all the family at this very sad time.”