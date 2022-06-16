Tributes paid to 'thoughtful family man' and former Suffolk Show steward

Anna Biddle, wife of the late David Biddle, who was well known as a magistrate and steward of the Suffolk Show - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tributes have been paid to a former vice-president of the Suffolk Show, who has been described by his family as a "thoughtful family man".

David Biddle, who lived at Creeting St Mary, has died aged 89 having become a well-known figure in the county through his work with a family firm of chartered surveyors and auctioneers and as a magistrate.

Having completed his national service with The Royal Engineers, he joined the family firm R C Knight and Sons in Stowmarket, while for many years he was a steward and vice president of the Suffolk Show, where he would meet up with many of his farming friends and families.

David Biddle was well known for his work in the community. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He was born in Ipswich in July 1932 to his parents Eric and Eileen, while his father was a pathologist at Ipswich Hospital.

During the Second World War, he lived with his aunt in Bath for a time before returning to Ipswich.

He attended St Edmund’s School in Kesgrave and Tonbridge School in Kent.

In 1961, he married Anna Mermagen and lived in Wetherden before the couple moved to Creeting St Mary, where they have lived for 50 years.

David Biddle - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mrs Biddle said: “He was a very thoughtful and very sociable man and a good raconteur.

“He loved his family life. That was another part of him that was very strong. He was never happier than when on the golf course and enjoyed meeting friends and the public. He liked to make a difference to the community.”

His passion for golf led to him becoming captain at Woodbridge Golf Club, while he was a member at Royal Worlington and Newmarket and Aldeburgh Golf Clubs.

He has four children and 12 grandchildren.

In 2002, he was featured in the Ipswich Star when he retired as a magistrate after 30 years.

A Thanksgiving Service will be held in his memory at St Mary’s Church, Creeting St Mary on June 27.